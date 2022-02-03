Cast Announced For Roald Dahl's THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

The cast has been announced for the upcoming World Premiere of a Roald Dahl magic show - a production of Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar which opens at Perth Theatre on 24 March and runs until 2 April before touring to Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling from 7 to 10 April and Eden Court, Inverness from 15 to 17 April.

The cast includes the veteran Scottish stage actor David Rankine, who takes on the title role of Henry Sugar. David is a frequent collaborator of Pitlochry Festival Theatre and has worked with some of the biggest institutions in Scottish theatre, from National Theatre of Scotland to A Play, Pie and a Pint. Rosalind Sydney, in the role of surgeon and author Dr Jane Cartwright, marks her return to the stage after a series of roles in high profile television programmes such as BBC's The Nest with Martin Compston and My Son with James McAvoy. Also joining the cast is Johndeep More, star of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Any Dream Will Do, who will be playing the role of Imhrat Khan, the Man Who Could See Without His Eyes. Johndeep is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and has also starred in productions for the National Theatre including A Winter's Tale for younger audiences. Eve Buglass makes her professional debut in the production performing the role of social media-obsessed Mary and Dave Fishley, known to global audiences from films such as The Fifth Element and If Only... takes on the role of Henry's friend and accountant, Michael. Myles Sembi will be the production's understudy.

More information on the cast in Notes to Editors.

Adapted for stage by Rob Drummond and directed by Ben Harrison, this production marks the first time that the story of Henry Sugar - taken from the collection of seven short stories, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More (1977) by Roald Dahl - will be brought to the UK stage.

The production of Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is supported by Creative Scotland, NoÃ«l Coward Foundation, Stage One Bursary Scheme and Ian McKellen Producer Grant Scheme.