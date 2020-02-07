Cast Announced For EVERYWOMAN at the Bunker

Imy Wyatt Corner today announces Jade Williams will perform Everywoman. The one-woman show, directed by Amelia Sears and written anonymously, opens on 18 February, with previews from 17 February and runs until 22 February.

Also announced today, is a series of original commissions on the theme of parenthood and identity, to be presented after Everywoman: Confessions. Contributors include Robyn Addison and Jenny Worton performed by Addison on 17 February, Tinuke Craig on 18 February, Anna Jordan on 19 February, Hannah Khalil performed by Rendah Haywood on 20 February, Eve Leigh performed by Nadia Clifford on 21 February and Leo J Skilbeck performed by Griffyn Gilligan on 22 February.

During childbirth, there's a moment called the point of transition. It comes just before you have the urge to push. And it often brings with it a fear of death...

In raw detail, one woman confesses her darkest thoughts about motherhood. It's personal. But she challenges everyone to relate to what she has to say. Inspired by the 15th century play 'Everyman', Everywoman questions why is it that only stories with men at their hearts are seen as universal, and why have female writers throughout history chosen anonymity?

Everywoman is a deep and dirty dive into being a woman, and the threat to identity that motherhood presents.

POST-SHOW: CONFESSIONS

MONDAY 17 FEBRUARY

Written by Robyn Addison and Jenny Worton

Performed by Robyn Addison

Robyn Addison was Longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize 2019 for Never Not Saying Exactly What You Mean and was a member of the Bush Theatre Emerging Writers Group 2018. Her theatre credits as an actor include Utility (Orange Tree Theatre), Reasons To Be Happy (Hampstead Theatre), Black Comedy (Chichester Festival Theatre), Chalet Lines (Bush Theatre) Realism, Mongrel Island (Soho Theatre), and The Rivals (Haymarket Theatre); and for television, Doc Martin, Great Night Out, Inspector George Gently, Starlings, Waterloo Road, The Street and Survivors.

Jenny Worton is the Artistic Director of Theatre at the Roald Dahl Story Company. Prior to this she was the Artistic Associate at the Almeida Theatre, and previously worked in the literary departments of The National Theatre, Tricycle Theatre, Bush Theatre and Out of Joint. Her writing credits include Prince Charming (Little Angel Theatre), Through A Glass Darkly (Almeida Theatre/New York Theatre Workshop) and I Am Falling (Gate Theatre, London).

TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY

Written and Performed by Tinuke Craig

Tinuke Craig was The Gate Theatre's Associate Director from 2015-2016. In 2014 she was the winner of the Genesis Future Director Award. Her directing credits include Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), Vassa (Almeida Theatre), The Colour Purple (Curve, Leicester), random/generations (Chichester Festival Theatre), I Call My Brothers (Gate Theatre) and dirty butterfly (Young Vic).

WEDNESDAY 19 FEBRUARY

Written and performed by Anna Jordan

Anna Jordan is a playwright and screenwriter. Her theatre credits include We Anchor In Hope (Royal Court Theatre/Bunker Theatre), Pop Music (UK tour), Mother Courage and Her Children (Royal Exchange Theatre/Headlong), The Unreturning (UK tour/Theatre Royal Stratford East), Chicken Shop (Park Theatre), Freak (Theatre503/Assembly Studios) and Yen (Royal Exchange Theatre/Royal Court Theatre - for which she won the Bruntwood Prize and was shortlisted for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize). Her television credits include Succession, Killing Eve and Becoming Elizabeth.

THURSDAY 20 FEBRUARY

Written by Hannah Khalil

Performed by Rendah Haywood

Hannah Khalil is a writer of Palestinian-Irish heritage. Her theatre credits include A Museum in Baghdad (RSC/Kiln Theatre), Interference (National Theatre of Scotland), Scenes from 68* Years (Arcola Theatre - shortlisted for the James Tait Black Award), The Scar Test (Soho Theatre), Bitterenders (ReOrient Festival, San Francisco) and Plan D (Tristan Bates Theatre - shortlisted for the Meyer Whitworth Award).

Rendah Heywood's theatre credits include A Museum in Baghdad (RSC) The Grievance Club (Samuel French OOB Festival, NYC), Refugia (Guthrie Theatre), This Time (The Sheen Center, Off Broadway), King Lear (BAM/Chichester Festival Theatre), The Kitchen, Rocket to the Moon, Philistines, The Rose Tattoo, Thérèse Raquin (National Theatre), Ring Around the Moon (Playhouse Theatre) and Attempts On Her Life (BAC).

FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY

Written by Eve Leigh

Performed by Nadia Clifford

Eve Leigh is a playwright and theatre-maker. Her theatre credits as a writer include Midnight Movie (Royal Court Theatre), While You Are Here (The Place/Dance East), The Trick (Bush Theatre/UK tour), Spooky Action at a Distance (Royal Court Theatre/RWCMD), The Curtain (Young Vic), and Stone Face and Silent Planet (Finborough Theatre); and as a dramaturg, How To Win Against History (Young Vic). She was also selected by The Royal Court Theatre as a 2019 Jerwood New Playwrights.

Nadia Clifford's theatre credits include The Mysteries (Royal Exchange Theatre), Pomona (National Theatre/Royal Exchange Theatre), PIIGS (Royal Court Theatre) and Jane Eyre (National Theatre). Her television credits include Chernobyl.

SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY

Written by Leo J Skilbeck

Performed by Griffyn Gilligan

Leo J Skilbeck is the Artistic Director of Milk Presents, where their credits include Joan (Derby Theatre - Off West End Award, Fringe First Award), Bullish (Camden People's Theatre/Derby Theatre) and Self Service. Their credits as Associate/Assistant Director includes Fun Home, Effigies of Wickedness, Herons and The Complete Deaths. Skilbeck is also a Genesis Future Director at the Young Vic where they directed The Bear/The Proposal.

Griffyn Gilligan's theatre credits include HIR (Bush Theatre) and Teddy Ferrara (Donmar Warehouse). Gilligan is also a founding member of the ensemble Ponyboy Curtis which has presented work at The Yard Theatre, New Diorama Theatre and Camden People's Theatre.





