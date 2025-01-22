News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Carlos Acosta's Acosta Danza Returns to The Linbury Theatre With FOLCLOR

Performances run 15 – 20 February 2025.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Carlos Acosta's Acosta Danza Returns to The Linbury Theatre With FOLCLOR Image
Former Principal dancer of The Royal Ballet Carlos Acosta will bring his acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza back to the Linbury Theatre this February with Folclor, a programme of London premieres celebrating the company's Cuban roots, which are infused with African, Spanish, Latin American and European influences. Performances run 15 – 20 February 2025.

Folclor begins with Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg's Paysage, Soudain, La Nuit - depicting a celebration of youth, set in the light of dusk and twilight. The choreography utilises Latin footwork, combined with a rumba-inspired score by Leo Brouwer.

The programme continues with Rafael Bonachela's Soledad, a passionate duet drawing on the choreographer's Spanish roots to explore the wild and tender sides of a relationship. The music of Mexican singer Chavela Vargas is combined with Gidon Kremer's Hommage to Piazzolla to score this slick and emotionally charged duet. Cuban choreographers Norge Cedeño and Thais Suárez close the programme with Hybrid, a seamless blend of the African traditions of Yoruba with contemporary dance.   




