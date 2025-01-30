Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After four consecutive sold-out runs at Turbine Theatre, London's hit comedy COCKFOSTERS transfers to Southwark Playhouse Borough from Wednesday 30th April - Saturday 17th May 2025.

COCKFOSTERS is an off-the-rails comedy about the London Underground that will change your commute forever. Strangers James and Tori meet on the Piccadilly Line at Heathrow and travel across London on a journey they'll never forget. 1 Tube Carriage. 38 Stops. 0 Refunds.

With original music, relatable sketches and hilarious characters - this is sure to be an enter-train=ing ride of a lifetime.

Writers Hamish Clayton and Tom Woffenden say, "We're thrilled the ride continues, as the show continues to build up a head of steam. Having had tube-strikes threaten to 'derail' our run in January 2024 and getting a slap on the wrist from TFL back in September 2023, we can't imagine what train-shaped obstacle will come our way next.

The show will be bigger, better and even more chaotic than ever and we can't wait to bring it to Southwark Playhouse - a brilliant champion for new work. The show has been provided with a bigger platform that can now share the madness with even more passengers. Who knows where the next stop could be?"

Written by Tom Woffenden and Hamish Clayton (also director), COCKFOSTERS has set design by Gareth Rowntree with lighting design by Ben Sayers. It also features original songs by Rich Longdon and Tom Woffenden.

As previously featured on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio London and LondonLive TV.

