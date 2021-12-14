CINDERELLA to be Available on Stream.Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Future Spotlight Productions in collaboration with KidZania London today announced that Cinderella will be available Stream.Theatre from 17 December until 10 January 2022. Filmed in the immersive city of KidZania, Cinderella is a festive production for all ages, featuring a West End cast, audience interaction and much-loved pantomime characters.

Louis Rayneau directs Ashleigh Harvey (Wicked Stepmother), Courtney Jackson and Jamie Jones (Uglies), Beccy Lane (Cinderella), Amy Matthews (Fairy Godmother), Nick McLean (Buttons) and Luke Street (Prince Charming), with an ensemble comprising of Hannah Grace Lawson, Josh Harrison Yellop, Ashlee Young, Rachel Sargent and Ru Fisher.

Cinderella is back! Filmed at KidZania London, and with a stellar cast and crew from London's West End, our 45-minute long panto will see you cheer on Buttons and Cinderella to reach Prince Charming's Ball - but watch out for that clock striking midnight!



The perfect treat for all the family, Cinderella is the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes and can be yours to stream in the comfort of your homes!

Ashleigh Harvey plays the Wicked Stepmother. Her theatre credits include Into the Woods, Avenue Q (Montecasino Theatre), Funny Girl (Fugard Theatre), Knowing Me, Knowing You (Rockwood Theatre), Shrek: The Musical (The Lyric Theatre)and The Rocky Horror Show (The Barnyard Theatre).

Courtney Jackson plays Ugly. He is a drag artist, actor and teacher at The Big Act Theatre School.

Jamie Jones plays Ugly. He is a professional dame. His theatre Credits Include Aladdin (Paul Holman Associates), Alice In Wonderland (UK tour), Cinderella (Reamba Productions), The Snow Queen (UK tour), and Rapunzel (UK tour).

Beccy Lane plays Cinderella. She is a recent graduate of Performance Preparation Academy. Her recent credits include In Pieces (Future Spotlight Productions) and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Future Spotlight Productions/KidZania).

Amy Matthews plays Fairy Godmother. Her theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell (UK tour), Spotlight on the Future (Live at the Drive In) (The Drive in London), West End on the Rock (Jersey Opera House), Closer to Heaven (Union Theatre) and Snow White (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre).

Nick McLean plays Buttons. His credits include Wicked (Apollo Victoria), First Date (Lambert Jackson), Avenue Q (UK & Ireland tour), Pied Piper (Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot), South Pacific (St James Concert and Assembly Hall, Guernsey), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales), Sister Act (Gordon Craig Theatre) and The Tale of Mr Tumble (Manchester International Festival). For television, his credits include The Tale of Mr Tumble.

Luke Street plays Prince Charming. His theatre credits include Jersey Boys (International tour), Out There (Union Theatre), Gypsy (Savoy Theatre), The London Revue (Park Theatre) and Edges (Tabard Theatre).

Louis Rayneau directs. He is an actor, director and Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions. His directing credits include In Pieces, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Future Spotlight Productions); and his acting credits include Naked Boys Singing (Kings Head Theatre), The Jungle Book (UK tour), What's the Story? (Green Curtain Theatre Company), Cartoon Network Live World Tour (Live Nation), Alice in Wonderland (International Tour/APL theatre), The Beggars Opera (Lazarus Theatre Company) and Hotels for Criminals (ATG/Wanderlust Productions).

Available on demand at Stream.Theatre: https://www.stream.theatre/season/233