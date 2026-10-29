CINDERELLA to Feature Coronation Street Stars at The Loom Oldham

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Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher and Beth Nixon will appear as the Wicked Stepsisters in Cinderella at The Loom in Oldham this Christmas.

They will be joined on stage by Jeffrey Longmore, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary treading the panto boards this season, and Oldham favourite Kate Salmon, along with Adam Parker Brown, Caitlin McNally and Ryan Hall.

Cinderella runs from Friday 11 December to Sunday 3 January 2027 and is the inaugural pantomime at the stunning new state-of-the-art Oldham venue which opened in spring 2026.

Tickets are on sale now priced from £12.50, with concessions, family and group tickets also available.

When the sweet and beautiful Cinderella is denied the chance to go to the ball by her Wicked Sisters, it looks like she may never meet her Prince Charming. But with a sprinkling of fairy magic her dreams might come true – just as long as she keeps an eye on those clock hands as they creep towards midnight.

Audiences of all ages are guaranteed an absolute ball with amazing sets and costumes, a superb soundtrack of songs performed live by the cast and lots of fun.

Biographies

Mollie Gallagher studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London and on graduation joined the cast of Coronation Street, playing Nina Lucas the long-lost niece of Roy Cropper for seven years, winning several accolades including Best Newcomer and Best Partnership in the Insider Awards and a prestigious National Television Award for Serial Drama Performance. She is currently making her stage debut as Clarice Starling in the world premiere stage adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs on its tour of the UK and Ireland. Meanwhile in 2023 she appeared as a contestant on ITV's Dancing on Ice where she was partnered by French skater Sylvian Longchambon.

Beth Nixon trained at the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester where she graduated with a first-class degree. She joined the cast of Coronation Street last year as athletics coach Megan Walsh who became embroiled in a dramatic and controversial major storyline that saw the character being jailed. In addition to this complex and emotionally demanding role, other screen credits include short film The Silent State. Her stage credits include Fleur de Lis for Shooting Fish Theatre at Lincoln's Trinity Arts Centre, The Good Hope for 53two and Reset. Cinderella is her pantomime debut.

Jeffrey Longmore is the Dame. Oldham favourite Jeffrey trained at Manchester Polytechnic School of Theatre. He joined the Oldham Coliseum in 1978 to appear in four plays – and ended up staying for four years and appeared in 27 consecutive productions including Billy Liar, Bent, It's a Madhouse, Fur Coat and No Knickers, and One Night Stand which transferred to The Apollo Theatre in the West End. During his time at Oldham Coliseum, he was also the first person to play Frank N Furter in the regional premiere of The Rocky Horror Show, a part he continued to play many times on UK tours. He was also the youngest actor in the country, at 27, to play in Cinderella and went on to play the Dame there for the next six years. He followed that by writing and directing his own pantomimes at Derby Playhouse., Forum Theatre, Wythenshawe, and Stoke-on-Trent and appeared as the Dame at Nottingham Playhouse for seven years. Cinderella is his seventh season with Anton Benson Productions and his 50th panto season in total, having appeared first at King George's Hall in Blackburn in 1976. His many other theatre credits include seasons at the Sheffield Crucible, Manchester Library Theatre, Leeds Playhouse, Derby Playhouse, Theatre Powys, Byre Theatre St Andrews, Chester Gateway, Sadlers Wells, Belfast Arts Theatre and Hull Truck. Jeffrey has also directed many shows including September in the Rain, Gaslight, Teechers, Return to the Forbidden Planet, Bugsy Malone, James and the Giant Peach, The Rocky Horror Show, Chicago, Wizard of Oz, Oliver, Rita, Sue and Bob Too!, Les Misérables, Buddy, Carousel and a new musical, Heaven Sent. Television credits include Last of the Summer Wine, Liver Birds, Brookside, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Cracker, Across the Lake, Little Crackers, Cilla, and two films – Butterfly Kiss and A Life for a Life. He recently played Oscar Fyffe in Coronation Street.

Kate Salmon plays the Fairy. Kate trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and has worked across theatre, television and live entertainment as an actor, director and movement director. Her theatre credits include the number one tour of Girls' Night, Tess, Sigrun's Fire and as principal vocalist at the London Palladium. She has also spent more than 20 years treading the boards in pantomime, including 10 years with Anton Benson Productions – seven in Oldham. Kate is Associate Director with Anton Benson Productions and has directed pantomimes including Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk at Oldham and Rhyl Pavilion Theatre. Her recent directing work includes the northern premiere of Trompe L'Oeil at Contact Theatre, Manchester, and she is delighted to be joining the creative team at Theatr Clwyd for its 50th anniversary Rock 'n' Roll panto.

Adam Parker Brown is Buttons. Adam has spent much of his career travelling the globe as a cabaret performer, singing aboard some of the most prestigious cruise ships and appearing at entertainment venues across the world. On stage he has appeared as Tom Jones in the UK theatre tour of Sir Tom and the TJ Big Band. In recent years he has also worked as a writer and producer specialising in live theatre for young children. His productions include the UK theatre tours of Fun for Little Ones, My First Concert and The Zoomies. Elsewhere he can be heard as the voice of numerous children's characters for animation and theatre.

Caitlin McNally appears as Cinderella. Caitlin trained at the Emil Dale Academy. Her theatre credits include Santa's Wish at Southend Palace and G Live, Hairspray on Symphony of the Seas, Beauty and the Beast at Ellesmere Civic Hall and Fleetwood Marine Hall, Pop Divas Live! (UK tour) and Pumpkin Lab at Bluestone. Credits during training include Little Shop of Horrors, Nine and The Wedding Singer. Concerts include Showcase Live at Kenneth More Theatre and she has appeared in music videos for First Time Flyers and indie rock duo Hunybees.

Ryan Hall is Prince Charming. Ryan trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Recent credits include cover for Cosmo McMoon in the UK tour of Glorious! Further credits include Robbie in Cougar at 53two, Double J in Saturday Night Fever for Royal Caribbean and bass choral monk in Blondel at the Union Theatre. Ryan has also appeared in many pantomimes up and down the country, playing Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and, most recently, Prince Charming in Cinderella at Contact Theatre, Manchester.

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