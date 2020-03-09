CATEGORY IS...ROMEO & JULIET Comes to London

CATEGORY IS...ROMEO&JULIET will transport audiences to 1980s New York City and to the heart of queer ballroom culture - recently highlighted to a new generation by FX's hit TV show Pose, and seminal 1991 documentary Paris is Burning.

New York in the1980's: we see the legendary rivalry of the House of Montague and House of Capulet play out with intense vogue battles, outrageous dance moves, over-the-top outfits, and a hell of a lot of heart. Audiences will join the Houses inside the Ballroom where they will be surrounded by the action the glamour, and Shakespeare's iconic words.

Producer Chris Clegg said, "This is a project very dear to my heart, and we cannot wait to bring it to life with Omar at the helm, and a beautiful cast of queer, trans, non binary and LGBTQ+ performers! It's going to unlike anything you've seen before! Plus, it's the fabulous 80's, so dress to impress, as you never know when you might be called to walk the runway yourself..."

Directed / staged by Omar F Okai, (Co Director/Founder of the Black British Theatre Awards and Artistic Director of the Okai Collier Co, and a freelance director/choreographer with West End leading actor credits including Five Guys Named Moe) - and with a cast of LGBTQIA+ performers, drag queens, actors, and dancers from all ends of the gender spectrum, CATEGORY IS...ROMEO & JULIET will open on Wednesday 22 April and play until Sunday 14 June, with a press performance on Thursday 7 May.

Open auditions will be held on Saturday 21 March at The Urdang Academy 2, 259 Goswell Road, EC1M 7AH, with registration from 11.00am. The producers are looking for the hottest and most diverse talent from across the sexuality and gender spectrum, as well as BAME performers.

Omar F Okai said, "we are SO excited to see what fabulous talent is out there - bring your headshot, CV, a short monologue, and plenty of sass..."

Registration is from 11.00am, but for any advance queries, please email hey@tuckshopuk.com

The COLAB Factory is the first dedicated immersive venue to open in London, hosting over 20 productions since its opening three years ago, including the critically acclaimed Immersive Great Gatsby, For King and Country and the original Crooks, which continues its run in the newly developed COLAB Tavern in Elephant and Castle.

CATEGORY IS...ROMEO & JULIET is produced by TuckShop UK with Colab Theatre Productions in association with Ameena Hamid Productions. Further casting and creative team to be confirmed.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You