CAPTAIN CLIFF & THE SEAGULL SQUAD Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

A brand new show from the same team that brought last year’s Thor's Great Big Adventure to the stage will entertain under-sixes and their families at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas.

Captain Cliff & the Seagull Squad is at the SJT from Thursday 12 to Saturday 21 December.

It’s a busy day down at Scarborough’s South Bay. The judges from Britain’s Best Beach are due to arrive any minute but, after a big rush of tourists, the bins are overflowing with rubbish. There’s litter everywhere and a pile of something sticky by the rock shop. Who can save Scarborough?

It’s Captain Cliff and the Seagull Squad to the rescue! Can they clear up all the mess in time? Come and join us to find out!

Our annual Christmas show for under sixes follows the adventures of Captain Cliff and the Seagull Squad as they complete four missions, one for each season. As always it’ll be full of songs, silliness and festive fun.

Captain Cliff & the Seagull Squad is a Stephen Joseph Theatre/CU Scarborough production, performed by Stephen Brailsford, Ethan Brown, Darcie Burgin, Chimsomaga Chidi-Ebere, Jasmine-Jenna Earle and Jessica Farr. It’s written and directed by Rob Salmon, with original songs by Alice Kynman, who is also the associate director. Design is by Julia Wray, lighting design by Mark ‘Tigger’ Johnson and sound design is by Ernest Acquah.



Captain Cliff & the Seagull Squad is suitable for children aged six and under. All tickets are £6: children under 18 months go free, but need a ticket – please book via the box office. All performances are chilled, allowing for noise and movement in the auditorium, as well as re-entry for anyone who may need time away from the performance.

