C Supplies Partners With Mousetrap Theatre Projects To Help Fund Theatre Trips For Disadvantaged London Families

Mousetrap Theatre Projects has announced a partnership with one of the UK's largest suppliers of trusted goods to businesses, C Supplies, who have come on board as a major sponsor of Mousetrap's Family First Nights programme.

This month, Mousetrap Theatre Projects will be celebrating 25 years of helping to transform the lives of disadvantaged, disabled and vulnerable children through creating accessible and affordable theatre. Through projects designed for individuals, families, schools and youth groups, the charity opens the doors to London's world-class theatre and delivers transformative education projects that engage and inspire.

Now in its 23rd year, Family First Nights (FFN) is one of Mousetrap Theatre Project's largest and longest-running programmes. Since its launch, FFN has enabled over 10,000 low-income families and those facing challenging liv- to visit the theatre, many for the first time -paying just £8 per ticket!

C Supplies is a family-run business, working across a variety of sectors including Leisure and Hospitality, Education, Electrical Wholesalers and Student Accommodation, supplying a wide range of electricals, white goods and furniture.

It works closely with charities and grant-giving organisations, local authorities, housing associations and credit unions to support beneficiaries and residents with trusted brands at trade prices - helping 1,000s of families every year.

Aside from its generous financial contribution to Mousetrap Theatre Projects, C Supplies will be purchasing theatre programmes and refreshments for families attending two headline shows through the Family First Nights programme.

C Supplies Chief Executive, Tony Bates, said,



"We are delighted to be partnering with Mousetrap and donating a proportion of our web sales to support its work. The impact the charity has on the lives of many young people, across different communities, is incredible. We're a family at C Supplies and helping other families and friends make special memories is something that means a great deal to us."

Susan Whiddington, Chief Executive of Mousetrap Theatre Projects, said,

"We feel particularly lucky to be partnering with C Supplies. The company's values and its emphasis on being a family business align brilliantly with our signature and long-running Family First Nights programme. We are hugely grateful for C Supplies' extremely generous support of our work."

For more information about Mousetrap Theatre Projects, contact: Emily Sanctuary on emily@mousetrap.org.uk. For more information on Mousetrap Theatre Projects, please visit: www.mousetrap.org.uk