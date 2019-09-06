Box Of Tricks Theatre Company And Consortium Of Charities Join Forces To Raise Awareness About Mental Health For Men

To coincide with the premiere of their latest production Under Three Moons, Manchester based Box of Tricks Theatre Company have joined forces with a consortium of charities in Manchester, Huddersfield and Liverpool including Mind Manchester and the Samaritans to deliver a bespoke programme of mental health engagement activities that will raise awareness, engage new audiences and spark a conversation about everyday mental health for men.

Under Three Moons tells the story of two men growing together, a relationship that's close but often unarticulated. It shows how the lack of direct expression can become the defining trait in a life. The new play explores male friendships, our perception of masculinity and how our attitude towards men's mental health has shifted over the years.

Box of Tricks will be running the Under Three Moons Social Club, an informal post-show chat about the play and issues raised. Alongside voices from local mental health charities, the Under Three Moons cast and company will spark a relaxed conversation about everyday mental health in the modern age, the changing face of masculinity and the nature of male friendship. The Under Three Moons Social Club is free and everyone is welcome.

The first sessions are:

The Lowry, Salford - Wednesday 25 September 2019 (with Mind Manchester)

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield - Friday 4 October 2019 (with The Samaritans)

Unity Theatre, Liverpool - Friday 11 October 2019 (with a local mental health charity TBC)

Co-Artistic Director of Box of Tricks said Adam Quayle:

"In recent years, a long-overdue conversation about male mental health has been sparked. As a society, we're finally beginning to recognise that a culture of not talking, of 'manning up' is making men miserable. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45. That's a pretty stark fact. In an age where we've seen the shift from lad culture to metrosexual man to toxic masculinity, it's time to talk. Box of Tricks' mission is 'Every story told. Every voice heard' and that applies not just to the work we put on stage, but to the world beyond; our audiences and everyone with whom we engage.

"With that firmly in mind, alongside our tour of Under Three Moons, we're delighted to be launching a raft of activities to get people talking and to raise mental health awareness. Front and centre, we'll be hosting post-show Under Three Moons Social Clubs - an informal and welcoming platform to talk about mental health in the modern age. Inspired by the play, we'll be joined by leading voices from local support networks - including Manchester Mind and the Samaritans - to talk about everyday mental wellbeing, self-care, male friendship and the changing face of masculinity. As a man who has battled with depression over the years, I know from personal experience that it's good to talk and I look forward to hearing what people have to say."

Under Three Moons will open at The Lowry, Salford from the 24-28 September and then tour to Huddersfield, Liverpool, Crewe, Hull, Ormskirk, York, Leeds, Newcastle, Mold and Whitehaven.

For further information on the production and programme of mental health engagement activities visit www.boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk.





