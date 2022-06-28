Birmingham Stage Company Announces The Full Company For The London Run Of David Walliams' DEMON DENTIST

Birmingham Stage Company today announces David Walliams' Demon Dentist will make its London premiÃ¨re at the Bloomsbury Theatre this Christmas - running from 15 December 2022 until 8 January 2023. The Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company Neal Foster directs Emily Harrigan (Miss Root), Sam Varley (Alfie), Georgia Grant-Anderson (Gabz), James Mitchell (Dad), Zain Abrahams (Raj), Misha Malcolm (Winnie), Ben Eagle (PC Plank), Aaron Patel and Mia Overfield (ensemble). Demon Dentist is adapted and directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jacqueline Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, music by Jak Poore, sound by Nick Sagar, with choreography by Paul Chantry and Rae Piper.

David Walliams said today, "The Birmingham Stage Company has created three amazing adaptations of my books, so I can't wait to see their new production of Demon Dentist! It's going to be jaw-dropping!"

This world premiere production launches in September to coincide with the Birmingham Stage Company's 30th anniversary. The company has previously been nominated for Olivier Awards for its productions of David Walliams' Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny.

Performances run 15 December 2022 - 8 January 2023.

Strange things are happening in Alfie's town! Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find horrible things under their pillow. Alfie and his friend Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery - but no-one could have dreamed what they'll discover, when they come face to face with the demon dentist herself!

Don't miss this electrifying tale from the West End producers of David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy - it promises to be the most thrilling and hilarious adventure yet!

David Walliams has revolutionised reading for children and has become one of the most influential children's writers today. Since the publication of his ground-breaking first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 50 million copies, and his books translated into 54 languages across 34 titles, including two charity, releases Blob (World Book Day 2017) and The Queen's Orang-utan (Comic Relief 2015). Collectively across his titles, David has celebrated 76 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the overall book charts and more than 200 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the Children's charts - an achievement no other children's writer has reached. In 2021, David Walliams released two fiction titles, Megamonster and Gangsta Granny Strikes Again, David's first-ever sequel to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconic, fan favourite Gangsta Granny. Both titles went straight to number one in the children's and overall bestseller charts with Megamonster securing the coveted top-selling children's book of the year position. David's picture book portfolio has sold over 1.1 million copies in the UK alone with Adam Stower most recently appointed as the new illustrator for The World of David Walliams publishing brand, joining legendary illustrators Sir Quentin Blake and Tony Ross. In 2022 David is yet again at the top of the charts with the sixth instalment in The World's Worst series, The World's Worst Pets and the brand new novel for autumn Spaceboy will publish this September.

David's publishing has evolved into one of the biggest multi-media entertainment brands in the UK today, engaging and delighting children across a multitude of platforms. The world beyond the books includes licensed product, TV adaptations, theatre productions, arena tours, and an attraction based on David's perennial bestselling novel Gangsta Granny at Alton Towers resort.

Meet the Cast

Neal Foster is Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for seventeen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including Barmy Britain - Parts One, Two, Three, Four and Five (Garrick Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Sydney Opera House); Groovy Greeks and Incredible Invaders for a national tour and Wicked Warwick at Warwick Castle. His first fictional adaptations were David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which transferred to the Garrick Theatre and have been nominated for an Olivier Award.

Emily Harrigan plays Miss Root. Her theatre work includes Six the Musical (NCL), Nerds (MT Fest - The Other Palace), Beauty and the Beast (The Malthouse), West Side Story (BBC Proms) and Let's Face the Music (Royal Albert Hall); and on screen, The Storm Drain.

Sam Varley plays Alfie. His theatre work includes Peter Pan (UK Productions), Heaven on Earth the Musical, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Lord of the Flies (UK tours), and Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre). For television his work includes Mummy's Boys, and One Night at the Palladium with Robbie Williams; and for film, Pan.

Georgia Grant-Atkinson plays Gabz. Her theatre credits include Beauty and the Beast (Lighthouse, Poole), Chelsea's Choice (UK tour), Mogadishu and Cabaret (Act Theatre Kingston). Her television credits include Secret Life of Boys.

James Mitchell plays Dad. His theatre credits include Journey's End (MESH Theatre), This Little Relic (Belgrade Theatre, Coventry), Thomas and Friends, Brainiac Live, Treasure Island, Wind In the Willows, The Three Musketeers (Boxtree Productions), Around the World in 80 days (Saudi Arabia Tour) The Grimmest of Grimm Tales (Avva Laff Productions), Don't Dribble on the Dragon (People's Theatre Company), Moonfleet (Angel Exit Theatre), The Ramayna (Vital Stages Theatre Company), Cbeebies Live (UK tour), The Time Machine (Oz Theatre, Paris), The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Theatre Set-Up), Alice in Wonderland (Polka Theatre), The Phoenix and the Carpet (Chalkfoot Theatre), The King of Cabbage Castle (Scat Theatre Co) and Romeo and Juliet (White Horse Theatre)

Zain Abrahams plays Raj. His theatre credits include Peter Pan (QE2, Dubai), Time Traveller's Ball (The Buzz), Robin Hood (Italy tour) and One Man, Two Guvnors (MADD College). He has also featured in a variety of commercial campaigns such as Barclays, Canon and Nando's.

Misha Malcolm plays Winnie. Her theatre credits include Aladdin (Carriageworks Theatre), Puss in Boots (Millfield Theatre), Aladdin (Albert Halls, Bolton), This Is Elvis (UK tour), College Girl in Allegro (Bridewell Theatre), Career Officer in Our House (Redgrave Theatre, Bristol), The Vagina Monologues, Olivier! (Bristol Old Vic Studios), Daisy Pulls It Off (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield) and The Wiz (University of Sheffield). She also has experience as Production Vocalist for Costa Cruise Line (Costa Fortuna) and Lead Vocalist in Productions Shows (Cricket St Thomas, Warner Leisure Hotels).



Ben Eagle plays PC Plank. His theatre credits include Horrible Histories: Terrible Thames, The Incident Room (New Diorama), Hamlet (US tour), Measure For Measure (US Tour), Neighbourhood Watch (Gordon Craig), King Arthur, Aladdin, Robin Hood, Dick Whittington, Sleeping Beauty (Tewkesbury Roses Theatre), Falstaff in The Merry Wives of Windsor (Theatre N16), Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre N16), This Was The World and I Was King (Arts Theatre), Robin Hood (Chipping Norton), The M Word (Leicester Square Theatre), The Eighth Wonder of the World (Brunel Tunnel Shaft), Animal Farm, 1984 (National Media Museum), Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night, Waiting For Godot and A Christmas Carol (Paper Zoo).

Aaron Patel joins the ensemble. He is a recent graduate of The UCLan Acting Course. For theatre, his credits include First Bites Playreadings: India Pale Ale (Bolton Octogon).

Mia Overfield joins the ensemble for her professional debut. Recently graduating from the Arden School of Theatre, her credits in training include Little Women, The Wild Party and Putting it Together.