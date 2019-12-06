Birmingham Royal Ballet Glides Into 2020 With UK Tour Of SWAN LAKE

Birmingham Royal Ballet's critically acclaimed Swan Lake, first created in 1981 by Sir Peter Wright and Galina Samsova, will tour the UK from 29 January 2020.

SWAN LAKE: 29 January - 4 April 2020

Ballet's greatest love story returns in Birmingham Royal Ballet's lavish production. This romantic fable of ill-fated passion, powerfully illuminated by Tchaikovsky's legendary score played live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, has bewitched audiences for generations. In 2020 the production will tour to Southampton, Birmingham, Salford, Sunderland and Plymouth.

By a moonlit lake, a grieving prince witnesses the transformation of a swan into a beautiful princess. Compelled by an evil spell to spend her days in the form of a bird, she can only be saved by the power of love.

Filled with exquisite ensembles, lyrical pas de deux and bravura solos, this Swan Lake is atmospheric, romantic and beautiful - an unforgettable experience.

The cast will include Céline Gittens and Momoko Hirata in the double principal roles of Odette/ Odile, partnered respectively with Tyrone Singleton and César Morales as Prince Siegfried.

RELAXED PERFORMANCE OF SWAN LAKE: 25 February 2020 at Birmingham Hippodrome, 12pm

In partnership with the Hippodrome, Birmingham Royal Ballet is presenting a relaxed performance of Swan Lake during its Birmingham run. Pioneers in making ballet accessible for all audiences, this is a carefully thought through experience that can be enjoyed by everyone, whatever their access needs.

FIRST STEPS: SWAN LAKE: 31 January - 3 April 2020

Alongside the full Swan Lake production, this hour-long, interactive afternoon show features excerpts from the ballet, performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet's amazing dancers and full orchestra. These are interspersed with scenes in which a storyteller sets the scene, introduces the children to the music and characters, and shares some of the technical magic surrounding the ballet. A feast of dance, music, costumes and lots of fun, this is a perfect introduction to ballet.

SWAN LAKE DREAMS: 2 February - 31 March 2020

Birmingham Royal Ballet has been rolling out its large-scale performance project, Swan Lake Dreams, to ballet students of all ages and abilities in two of its touring regions as well as from across the Midlands.

A cast of approximately 70 selected students from each of the Birmingham, Plymouth and Southampton areas were invited earlier this year to audition for a role in a performance on the main stage of their local theatre, alongside the company.

They have each been given the opportunity to train, rehearse and perform in a full-length ballet alongside Birmingham Royal Ballet dancers. Open to ballet students aged eight+, the Swan Lake Dreams project gives insight into the Company workings while aiming to develop talent and raise aspirations for dancers of all ages.

The Company will partner with the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, whose orchestra will accompany the Swan Lake Dreams Birmingham performance, conducted by Birmingham Royal Ballet's principal conductor, Paul Murphy.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's Participation Manager, Rebecca Brookes, said "We are thrilled to be working inclusively with ballet students across the country to encourage their passion for dance. After the success in previous years of our Sleeping Beauty Dreams and Cinderella Dreams projects, Swan Lake Dreams aims to reach even more talented and aspiring dancers and to provide enjoyable and empowering experiences for those interested in learning more about a leading international Ballet Company."

For further information about the project, please visit brb.org.uk/dreams





