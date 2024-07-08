Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host Free Opportunity For Young People With the Birmingham Royal Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a free opportunity for young people to be part of a Birmingham Royal Ballet curtain raiser. People ages 14-23 could be part of a devised piece of choreography that will be performed on the Hippodrome’s main stage before the Company’s new work Luna.

The opportunity is open to all young people with some dance experience. They will spend six days working together alongside choreographer Siobhan Hayes, who specialises in inclusive dance, and Birmingham Royal Ballet Artist Tori Forsyth-Hecken to create a brand-new piece of work that will be performed on Friday 4 October. All dancers will get a ticket to see Luna after the performance.

Auditions will be held at Birmingham Hippodrome on Saturday 13 July and are open to everybody.

Head of Creative Partnerships Zaylie-Dawn Wilson at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming lots of fantastic young dancers to our stage. This is a brilliant opportunity for passionate dancers in the city to explore their creativity and to develop a new piece of work with Birmingham Royal Ballet. We encourage anyone and everyone within the age bracket to come and audition on Saturday 13 July and can’t wait to see the finished piece this October.”

Rebecca Brookes, Acting Head of Learning, Engagement, Access and Participation at Birmingham Royal Ballet said: “Birmingham Royal Ballet’s LEAP department are thrilled to collaborate with Birmingham Hippodrome to present an inspiring curtain raiser, based on our new ballet Luna: Carlos Acosta’s third in his trilogy of ballets as a gift to the city of Birmingham. This symbolizes the power of our partnership and the arts, bringing together diverse talents to create a memorable experience for our audience. Working together and with artist Siobhan Hayes and BRB company artist Tori Forsyth-Hecken, we aim to highlight the creativity and passion of all involved, setting the stage for an incredible performance. Together, we are excited to foster community engagement and celebrate the beauty of dance.”

Signups for auditions will remain open until midnight on Monday 8 July, unless places fill up, in which case, a waiting list will be opened.

More information and the link to application forms can be found on our website, here: www.birminghamhippodrome.com/news-and-updates

