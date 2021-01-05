Birmingham Hippodrome Announce New Pilot Programme For Young People

Birmingham Hippodrome have announced today (Tuesday 5 January) a new pilot programme especially for young people, to shape the future of the Hippodrome's work.

The Young Advocates programme will initially run until March 2021, and is open to anyone aged 14-22 from Birmingham and the West Midlands who have an interest in the arts and a passion to make change.

The final group will be involved in a range of workshops and will have the opportunity to work with Hippodrome Associate Companies, Artists and staff. At the end of the pilot programme the Young Advocates will be asked to share their vision for Birmingham Hippodrome's future with the organisations senior team and Trustees. The Young Advocates will also get to present their response at the TedXYouth@Brum digital conference in March.

Alongside this, the successful applicants will receive training, mentoring and access to a range of different areas within the arts industry.

Zaylie-Dawn Wilson, Head of Learning and Participation at Birmingham Hippodrome commented: "The Young Advocates programme will offer young people a platform to have their voices heard and opinions valued. This programme will help to ensure young people see a career in the arts industry as a viable option, which in turn will drive change for Birmingham Hippodrome and young people in the West Midlands."

Zaylie added: "This programme is part of our mission and pledge as a member of More Than A Moment to ensure that our offer is inclusive, accessible, whilst supporting and developing diverse and talented young people as part of our future workforce."

The programme is completely free and sessions will run weekly on a Wednesday evening with some weekend sessions. An open online information session to takes place on Wednesday 13 January at 6pm, with the deadline for applications Sunday 17 January 8pm. Applicants will then be invited to attend a workshop session on Wednesday 20 January with the final group members selected on Thursday 21 January.

To find out more, visit www.birminghamhippodrome.com/youngadvocates