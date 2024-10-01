Belgrade Theatre Announces SIX And More For 2025 Spring Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belgrade Theatre, Coventry has revealed details of shows coming to Coventry in spring 2025. Tickets are on sale to members now, with general sales from Monday 7 Oct.

The 2025 season includes a number of nationally and internationally acclaimed shows as part of their UK tours including the returning Queens of Six The Musical (15 - 19 July) following the last sell-out visit to Coventry in 2022; Matthew Xia's production of David Harris' provocative satire on capitalism and black performance, Tambo & Bones, on national tour following its European premiere at Stratford East in 2023 (9-12 April); and Winsome Pinnock's stage adaptation of award-winning Malorie Blackman's novel Pig Heart Boy (2-5 April).

Other shows include the world premiere of the Belgrade's innovative new version of Romeo and Juliet, originally scored with rap and R&B, directed by Corey Campbell (21 February – 8 March); a revival of Moira Buffini's Handbagged, the critically acclaimed play examining the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher (29 April – 3 May); Tall Stories' stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson's classic Room on the Broom (23-26 April); and Tim Foley's inspiring story of love, hope and belonging Driftwood (11 – 12 March).

A variety of music and entertainment will also come to the Belgrade Theatre including Legend – The Music of Bob Marley (14 January), The Elvis Years (16 January), Country Roads (23 January), A Tribute to The Carpenters (25 January), Andy Eastwood's Big Variety Show (29 January), The Magic of the Bee Gees (31 January), QUEENZ – Drag Me to the Disco (3-4 February), the musical stylings of Liza Pulman & Joe Stilgoe (28 March), Sensational 60's Experience (15 April), and Seven Drunken Nights (16 April).

Interim CEO Neil Murray said “We are excited to bring so many great shows to our audiences in 2025 – from dark comedy dramas, much loved musicals, urgent and thought-provoking plays, to children's classic theatre, music and much more, there really is something for everyone at the Belgrade. We can't wait to welcome you through the doors of this amazing theatre.”

