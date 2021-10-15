Belgrade Announces Casting For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Belgrade Theatre has announced casting for this year's panto - Beauty and the Beast. Running from Weds 24 Nov - Sat 8 Jan, the legendary pantomime will once again be led by Iain Lauchlan as Dame Dolly Mixture and Craig Hollingsworth as the Dame's comedic sidekick, Silly Billy.

Beauty and the Beast marks Craig Hollingsworth's 10th anniversary with the Belgrade's panto, and Iain Lauchlan's 22nd run as Coventry's favourite panto Dame. Ruby Eva joins the cast as the titular Beauty, with Sion Lloyd (The Phantom of the Opera, Avenue Q) taking on the role of the Beast.

Returning from the Belgrade's last live panto, 2019's Puss in Boots, are Peter Watts, Miriam Grace Edwards and David Gilbrook. Peter Watts returns to Coventry this Christmas as the evil villain, Maurice, and Miriam Grace Edwards accompanies him as Maurice's adoring sidesick, Grub. David Gilbrook stars as Beauty's father, Harold.

Katy Anna Southgate, another Belgrade panto alumn from 2018's Sleeping Beauty, joins the cast as the magical Enchantress. Completing the cast are ensemble members Samuel Lake and Louie Wood.

Once again written by Iain Lauchlan, Beauty and the Beast promises to be full-to-the-brim with laugh-out-loud lines, plus crazy costumes and breathtaking sets created by Belgrade Production Services.

Things are looking bleak for Beauty. Kidnapped by a frightening Beast, she is locked away in a dark and dreary castle with little hope of escape.

But unbeknownst to her, the Beast is actually a handsome prince under the curse of an evil enchantress. Only by changing his selfish ways and finding true love can he ever hope to break the spell. Will the Beast change his ways in time?

Iain Lauchlan said "I'm absolutely thrilled that this year we'll be having a live pantomime on the stage at the Belgrade! After a year without live panto, we can finally get together and experience the magic of theatre again."

With loads of adventure, feel-good cheer and lashings of Christmas sparkle, this long anticipated show promises to be an absolute Beauty!

Beauty and the Beast comes to the Belgrade Theatre's Main Stage from Weds 24 Nov 2021 - Sat 8 Jan 2022. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are even cheaper. Book early to get the best seats at the best prices.