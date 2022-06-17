Bath's Garden Theatre Festival At The Holburne Museum Gardens To Run 29 July - 13 August

Following the success of last summer's spectacular event, Bath's Garden Theatre Festival is back in Bath for the second year running.

Bigger and better thanks to a line up featuring the finest comedy, theatre and cabaret from local and national performers, as well as enough magical adventure to keep the whole family entertained.

Running from 29th July until 13th August, this year's festival will be your chance to enjoy summer entertainment in a safe and relaxing environment, while making fantastic memories with friends and family in the magical gardens of the Holburne Museum. With a whole host of events from children's theatre to late-night music events, there's something for everyone!

The festival brings the best in outdoor entertainment from across the UK, including several acts from the local area, right to the heart of Bath.

This year's Garden Arts Festival features superb theatre performances, music and comedy from renowned companies including the first acts to be announced: Sarah-Louise Young's "Julie Madly Deeply" / "An Evening Without Kate Bush", Slapstick Picnic's "The Importance Of Being Earnest", Calf2cow's "Wind In The Willow", Jack Dean & Co's "Hero & Leander, Or, I Love You, But Everything's Underwater", Heartbreak Productions "Much Ado About Murder", Las theatre's "The Rascally Dinner", The Last Bagette Theatre Company's "King Arthur", The Three Inch Fool's "The Gunpowder Plot" / "Twelfth Night" and Philip Ridley's "The Beast Will Rise".

But as well as all the entertainment that includes shows for kids and grown-ups alike, there is also a late-night festival bar, a BBQ as well as exclusive premium ticket packages - providing early venue access and luxury hampers full of goodies for the day.

So, bring your chairs, blankets and snacks, find a spot, grab a bottle from the outdoor garden bar, discover the hidden BBQ banquet, relax on your rolled out blanket and enjoy Bath's newest, coolest and only purpose-built open-air theatre summer festival.

FIRST ACTS CONFIRMED FOR 2022

Julie Madly Deeply

by Sarah-Louise Young (Approx running time 70mins)

29th July - 2pm

Musical direction from Michael Roulston. Directed by Russell Lucas

The hills are alive with the return of this critically acclaimed Off Broadway and West End hit show.

This charmingly cheeky cabaret takes an engaging look at the life of showbiz legend, Dame Julie Andrews, through the eyes and voice of award-winning performer Sarah-Louise Young (Fascinating Aida, An Evening Without Kate Bush, La Soirée, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical). Songs from musicals including Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady are intertwined with stories and anecdotes about Andrews' own life, from her beginnings as a child star to the more recent challenges of losing her famous singing voice. Don't miss this delightfully funny and candid love letter to a true show business survivor.

By arrangement with One Eyed Man Productions. With additional script contributions by Russell Lucas.

An Evening Without Kate Bush

by Sarah-Louise Young (Performance length: 1st half 45 mins; 20 mins interval; 2nd half 45 mins)

29th July - 6pm

Enter Strange Phenomena, howl with the The Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate's not there, but you are. Acclaimed performer Sarah-Louise Young (Cabaret Whore, Showstopper: The Improvised Musical, La Soiree) has teamed up with Russell Lucas (Warped at VAULT Festival) to explore the music and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

From releasing 'Wuthering Heights' at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly forty years later, Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics and delighted her loyal fans. And Sarah-Louise Young invites you to celebrate Kate Bush and her music with this unique and mind-blowing show.

The Importance of being Earnest

by Slapstick Picnic (1 hr 40 mins 20 minute interval)

31st July - 6pm

Slapstick Picnic would like to cordially invite you to its summer tea party, where marvelous feats of performance and culinary capers await. Over tea and cucumber sandwiches, we ask that you prepare to witness the impossible - the entirety of Oscar Wilde's classic play of manners, affairs and handbags being performed by just two rather dashing entertainers.

From the creators of The HandleBards comes a fantastically wild(e) new production, ripping up the recipe book and celebrating silliness. With Slapstick Picnic, you can have your cake and eat it.

The Wind in the Willows

by Calf2Cow (Running Time: 70 mins total [40 mins first half. 20 min interval. 30 min second half])

Dates: 2nd Aug - 7pm / 3rd Aug - 7pm / 4th Aug - 7pm / 5th Aug - 2pm / 6th Aug - 2pm + 7pm

A summer afternoon in wildwood, while the animals sat, ate picnics and played with their friends, a mischievous 'poop poop' echoed in the trees. Join Mole, Ratty and Badger in a floor stomping, live music, hilarious re-telling of this woodland adventure as they save Toad and his shiny new motorcar from deep trouble. Award-winning theatre company, Calf2Cow, brings you the outdoor theatrical experience of the summer in a retelling of Kenneth Grahame's classic story: The Wind In The Willows.

Hero & Leander, Or, I Love you, But Everything's Under Water

by Jack Dean & Company

(Running time 54mins - No interval)

5th Aug - 8.30pm

Two towns, one rich and one poor, stand separated by a narrow strip of ocean. When the borders close and ships stop sailing between them, two lovers are left stranded on either side. Unphased, Leander takes to swimming across the channel to meet Hero, guided by the light of the lighthouse where she lives. But the jealous and vengeful Hephaestus, carrying an ancient grudge, plots to separate them with a flood like neither town has ever seen.We all know this will probably end badly. But just maybe, this time, it will turn out different... Written by Jack Dean.

Jack Dean is a local performer from the Bath area

King Arthur

By The Last Baguette theatre company (2 hours, including an interval (first half 50 mins and second half 45 mins)

Directed by John Nicholson and written by Tiff Woodsmith.

7th Aug - 14.00pm and 19.00pm

Somewhere in Britain, a long time ago, a very, very, very long time ago. So long ago that nobody quite knows whether it happened or not. Or where it happened or not.A boy pulled a sword from a stone and became King. A story of the old world, with knights, wizards, mist and magic. This fun and farcical adventure is a deliberately anarchic and anachronistic re-telling of the Arthurian Legend with live music, physical comedy and lo-fi acrobatics. And some silly jokes...

The Last Baguette are a local theatre company, being in residence at Pound Arts, Corsham.

Twelfth Night

by The Three Inch Fools (Running Time: 2 Hours + 20 Min interval)

9th Aug - 7pm

Prepare for an evening of mischief and hilarity, as five actors present an inventive take on this rip-roaring comedy, fit for all the family. Touring the UK this summer, this Shakespearean classic will be getting the full Three Inch Fools treatment: expect fast-paced drama, endless costume changes, and much music-making along the way!

The Gunpowder Plot

by The Three Inch Fools (Running Time: 2 hours + 20 min Interval)

10th August - 14.00pm / 19.00pm

The Three Inch Fools hit the road with a bang. Cue an explosive evening of short fuses and tall tales, as five actors try to pull off the most infamous conspiracy in history. The Gunpowder Plot comes to life in a brand new, calamitous production fit for all the family. Expect uproarious intrigue, endless costume changes, and many false moustaches in this highly flammable historical tale.

Much Ado About Murder

by Heartbreak Productions

11th Aug - 7pm

Our original murder mystery will set five suspects under the spotlight, and we will depend on the audience to find answers. Who was lurking in the corridor carrying a candlestick? When did the third gunshot go off - before or after the very silly song? And probably most importantly, why didn't you pack a larger picnic? answers to these and other equally important questions will only be uncovered as we make Much Ado About Murder (an original murder mystery by Heartbreak Productions,

The Rascally Dinner

by LasTheatre (Running time 60 mins. No interval)

12th Aug - 11.30am

Cook up a stink as part of Rufus Skumskins O'Parsleys' kitchen crew or bring a pot to bang and ward off evil cakes in this fun-filled, messy performance about food. You might know Chef Rufus Skumskins O'Parsley from the award-winning children's book The Rascally Cake, written by Jeanne Willis and Korky Paul.

No Cakes Are Harmed During This Performance. No Cakes are provided either.

LAStheatre is an award-winning theatre company based and their work has been described as 'spellbinding' (Manchester Evening News), 'powerful' (The Scotsman), 'atmospheric' (The Herald), and 'fascinating' (BBC).

The Beast Will Rise

by Philip Ridley (Running Time: 1hour 5 mins)

12th Aug - 7pm

The Beast will Rise is a collection of monologues by award-winning playwright Philip Ridley. It is powerfully haunting 'celebration of the glittering dark' (Arts Desk), where Chihuahuas are held ransom in an apocalyptic landscape, and a starling haunts a lover's fever. An evening of two monologues (Cactus and Star), written in lockdown, directed by Wiebke Green. Full casting to be announced soon.

WHAT THE PRESS HAVE SAID ABOUT THE BEAST WILL RISE BY PHILIP RIDLEY

"I never want to see another online monologue. Then this comes along to change my mind." Lyn Gardner

A Message from the Artistic Director, Matthew Emeny About the Festivals Development.

I am thrilled to be able to bring this exciting range of events and companies to the heart of Bath for the second year of The Garden Theatre Festival. With over 20 performances ranging from children's theatre to late-night music gigs, our festival has something for everyone. A bar for refreshments and great food to go alongside, it is the perfect treat for all ages. Here's to a very exciting summer of outdoor theatre!

