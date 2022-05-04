Barry Cryer: A Celebration Comes to the Lyric Theatre

Glittering array of stars gather to remember iconic talent in special one-off show on 13th June including Stephen Fry, Judi Dench, Bill Bailey, Harry Hill, Maureen Lipman, Barry Humphries and Stewart Lee, plus recorded tributes from the likes of Stephen Merchant, Sandi Toksvig, Emma Thompson & Lee Mack...



A special, one-off tribute show to iconic comedy writer Barry Cryer, who died earlier this year, has been announced today. Barry Cryer: A Celebration, which will feature a string of stars, will go on sale on Friday 6th May, available from nimaxtheatres.com, with all profits going to The Royal Variety Charity, helping performers in need.

Join family and friends of the late Barry Cryer in celebrating his unique comic spirit, in a show put together by Barry's son Bob Cryer. Baz had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and this night of tributes will do the same. He spent his life making people laugh and left behind him a legacy of fun, joy, love, and silliness that this show will celebrate.

Baz regularly told fantastic stories and anecdotes about others - the many brilliant and fascinating people he'd worked with and knew - but as he was loved and admired by so many, now is the perfect time for the great and the good of the comedy world to come together to share some stories about him.

Lineup:

- Bill Bailey

- Gyles Brandreth

- Pauline Daniels

- Stephen Fry

- Andy Hamilton

- Harry Hill

- Barry Humphries

- Stewart Lee

- Maureen Lipman

- Ronnie and The Rex

- Arthur Smith

- Michael Palin

So, let's celebrate his brilliant and mischievous life and career - come and join us on June 13th to #celebratebaz!



Box office: nimaxtheatres.com / 0330 333 4812

Age rating: 14+