BROKEN WINGS Will Make International Premiere in Lebanon

Following its Theatre Royal Haymarket debut and recent performances at The Other Palace, casting is announced for the international premiere of new musical Broken Wings.

Based on the 1912 novel by the iconic Kahlil Gibran, Broken Wings is written by Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of The Opera, Sweeney Todd) and Dana Al Fardan, one of The Middle East's foremost contemporary composers. The show now travels to the most fitting of venues - the prestigious Beiteddine Arts Festival in Lebanon, homeland to both Gibran himself and co-writer Nadim Naaman. Further international dates are to be announced soon.

The Beiteddine Festival, celebrating its 35th Anniversary, is one of the leading Arts festivals in The Middle East. It takes place within the grounds of the magnificent 19th Century Beiteddine Palace, a hotspot for tourists in The Chouf Mountains, less than an hour's drive from Beirut. Previous musicals to play Beiteddine include Notre Dame de Paris, Cats and West Side Story, as well as recent headline performances from Seal, Elton John, Joss Stone, Jose Carreras, Il Divo and Ute Lemper.

The Company is led by co-writer Nadim Naaman as Gibran, Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening) as Selma and Benjamin Purkiss (Bat Out of Hell) as Gibran's teenage-self. The Cast is completed by Adam Linstead (Fiddler on The Roof) as Farris, Soophia Foroughi (Spamalot) as Mother, Nadeem Crowe (School of Rock) as Karim, Karl Seth (Bend it Like Beckham) as Bishop Bulos Galib, Sami Lamine (Laila: The Musical) as Mansour Bey Galib, Bethany Weaver (Oklahoma!) as Leila, Robert Hannouch (Don't Look Away) as Ensemble, Jake Stewart as Dance Captain/Ensemble and Hannah Qureshi as Ensemble.

Produced by Ali Matar (AM Management and Productions), Broken Wings is Directed by Bronagh Lagan and features Orchestrations and Musical Direction by Joe Davison.

Box Office: Virgin Megastores, Beirut Souks (+961 1 991565)

Online Box Office: https://www.ticketingboxoffice.com/beiteddine-art-festival-2019-tickets/group/663/en





