BOAR Comes to Pleasance Courtyard

Armed with just a chair, Lewis Doherty uses physical theatre to embark on an epic quest immersing the audience in a larger than life,Game of Thrones-style adventure. With the King's daughter captured by the legendary Gorn the Dragon, Lewis' latest character Boar sets out on a heroic journey to collect the biggest bounty in the land and save Skadi from destruction. Prepare for arrows to roll and heads to fly in this action-packed hour of swords, sorcery and swill.

Lewis Doherty said, "BOAR is the second show in a trilogy I'm making where each show uses a different film and television genre as a basis for the theatrical world. BOAR takes us into a fantasy world with a nod to brilliant shows like Game of Thrones and Willow. I want the audience to see things that they didn't think were possible live on stage. I play over 30 characters, with more accents than I can count and underscore the action with live sound effects. I wanted to make a show for people who perhaps don't think theatre is for them and ultimately for the audience to have a really fun night out."

Lewis is an actor, writer and theatre-maker returning to the Fringe following his critically-acclaimed, sell-out Edinburgh Fringe showWOLF, which has just completed a Spring tour across the UK including Birmingham REP, Nottingham Playhouse, and Soho Theatre. His previous acting credits include One Day Before I Die (Arcola), Spent (Soho Theatre), Accidental Execution of Alan Bishop (Pleasance), andFragment and Alchymy Festival (The North Wall), Hood Documentary, Enterprice (BBC). Lewis is a Creative Associate at Nottingham Playhouse.

The North Wall is an arts centre in Oxford led by Co-Directors Ria Parry and John Hoggarth. The venue's ArtsLab programme provides residential opportunities for early-career artists to learn new skills and develop new work.

Nottingham Playhouse has been one of the United Kingdom's leading producing theatres since its foundation in 1948. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Adam Penford, it creates productions large and small: timeless classics, enthralling family shows and adventurous new commissions. It also has a thriving artist development programme, Amplify. They are delighted to support local artist Lewis Doherty and BOAR.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 13+ (strong language and references to violence)

Pleasance Below, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

31 Jul - 25 Aug 2019 (not 12 & 19), 22.45 - 23.45

Previews 31 Jul - 2 Aug: £7

3 - 25 Aug: £11 - £9 (£10 - £8 concs)

www.pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800





