BLUE PLANET III LIVE IN CONCERT to Launch UK Tour in 2027
The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the Academy Award-winning composer's score alongside footage on a 200-square-meter LED screen.
Blue Planet III is preparing a new live concert. Blue Planet III Live in Concert will tour the UK next year, presented by FKP Scorpio Entertainment UK under license from BBC Studios.
As audiences dive into an extraordinary underwater world on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn, the spectacular companion live concert will bring the series to life on an epic audio-visual scale.
The tour will begin at Manchester's AO Arena on 21 May, followed by Birmingham's bp pulse LIVE on 22 May and Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 23 May. The London date will be announced soon, and fans can sign up to the waitlist here to be the first to hear.
The Blue Planet III Live in Concert tour will be hosted by Executive Producer Elizabeth White. As one of the leading figures in BBC natural-history filmmaking, Elizabeth has spent more than two decades at the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. She will share her unique perspective on the astonishing stories and filmmaking behind this extraordinary new chapter of Blue Planet III.
Specially curated footage from Blue Planet III will be shown on a state-of-the-art 200 sq metre Ultra HD LED screen - one of the largest of its kind used for an orchestral touring screen show and approximately the size of a tennis court - accompanied by the series' powerful new score from Academy Award winning composer Hans Zimmer, with Thom Lukas and Laurentia Editha for Bleeding Fingers Music, performed live by the acclaimed City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.
Elizabeth White says: “Making Blue Planet III has taken us to places we never imagined we'd film. But there's something about bringing that footage into a concert arena full of people, with the score performed live all around you, that will be truly special. This tour is our chance to share the series on a completely different scale, and I can't wait to be there live, revealing the extraordinary stories behind what audiences are seeing on screen.”
Hans Zimmer says: “There's nothing like experiencing this score live with an orchestra, especially when it's paired with the extraordinary visuals of the life underwater. Thom, Laurentia and I are ecstatic that audiences will be able to enjoy our score in this way.”
This brand-new tour for 2027 will build on the remarkable success of BBC Earth's previous live productions in the UK. Blue Planet II Live in Concert, Planet Earth II Live in Concert and Planet Earth III Live in Concert are major live propositions in their own right and have brought some of television's most spectacular wildlife filmmaking to auditoriums across the country.
The score for Blue Planet III follows in the tradition of the multiple BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Blue Planet and Planet Earth series, where music soundtracks the natural world and becomes an integral part of the live concert experience.
TOUR DATES
Friday 21 May 2027 — Manchester AO Arena
Saturday 22 May 2027 — Birmingham bp pulse LIVE
Sunday 23 May 2027 — Glasgow OVO Hydro
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