Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLISS Postponed at the Finborough Theatre

pixeltracker

The production will now play at the Finborough Theatre from 17Â May â€“ 11Â June 2022.

Jan. 6, 2022 Â 
BLISS Postponed at the Finborough Theatre

Due to COVID-19, the previously announced February production of the world premiere of Bliss has been postponed and will now play at the Finborough Theatre from 17 May - 11 June 2022. The new dates are now on sale, and all ticket holders will be refunded in full.

When 'victorious' Nikita returns home from the brutal civil war, he attempts to start a new life balanced precariously between his drunken father Mikhail and his new wife Lyuba, the feisty young girl he remembers from his school days. When Nikita fails to consummate his marriage - all the while aware that he is being haunted by a mysterious figure - escape is the only solution he can find. He finally emerges in a new town further along the Potudan River, only to be accused of an ambiguous crime against the Soviet State...

Based on a short story by the brilliant but little-known Russian writer Andrey Platonov (1899-1951), Bliss is a kaleidoscope of hopes, dreams and realities, as the survivors of years of devastating war and political revolution search for their 'bliss' in post-war Soviet Russia. They quickly learn that a society needs time to recover from catastrophe, and that the future is only built by those who manage to accept their past.

Book online at www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk
Box Office 020 7244 7439BLISS Postponed at the Finborough Theatre


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Student Blogs This Week - Andrew Garfield, Movie Musicals, and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - Favorite Theater Moments of the Year, Seeing WEST SIDE STORY, and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - The Impact of HAMILTON and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - Finals Week, Putting on a Show, and More