BIRDSONG's Max Bowden and Musician James Findlay perform 'I Would That All The Wars They Were Over'

Actor Max Bowden, who will star as Jack Firebrace in the forthcoming tour of Sebastian Faulks’s epic First World War story of love and loss Birdsong, and folk musician James Findlay, have recorded their version of the traditional folk song I Would That All The Wars They Were Over with the release out now, commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which began on 1 July 1916.

I Would That All The Wars They Were Over is now available to stream across all major digital music platforms including iTunes and Spotify, as well as Hear Now. The song’s video, filmed exclusively by Tristan McShepherd in the beautiful All Saints Church, Grafham, is on Original Theatre’s YouTube channel.

The producers of Birdsong are working in partnership with the Royal British Legion during the tour, and a percentage of profits from the single will go to the charity.

The critically acclaimed play Birdsong returns to the stage this Autumn in a brand-new production for 2024, marking the 30th anniversary of the international best-selling novel. Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Alastair Whatley, Birdsong tells the story of one man’s journey through an all-consuming love affair and into the horror of the First World War.

In pre-war France, a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their world upside down. As the war breaks out over the idyll of his former life, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and through the sprawling tunnels that lie deep underground. Faced with the unprecedented horror of the war Stephen clings to the memory of Isabelle as his world explodes around him.

Presented by Original Theatre & JAS Theatricals in association with Joshua Beaumont & Huw Allen, Birdsong Productions & Wiltshire Creative, Birdsong will tour in 2024/25 to Salisbury Playhouse (6-14 Sept), Leeds Playhouse (17-21 Sept), Cambridge Arts Theatre (23-28 Sept), Richmond Theatre (1-5 October), Liverpool Playhouse Theatre (8-12 Oct), Theatre Royal Nottingham (15-19 Oct), Everyman Theatre Cheltenham (22-26 Oct), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (29 Oct-2 Nov), Chichester Festival Theatre (5-9 Nov), Norwich Theatre Royal (12-16 Nov), Malvern Theatres (19-23 Nov), Theatre Royal Bath (25-30 Nov), Theatre Royal Newcastle (21-25 Jan), Birmingham Rep (27 Jan-1 Feb), Theatre Royal Brighton (4-8 Feb) and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (11-18 Feb) with further venues to be announced. For more information about the Birdsong tour, visit HERE.

