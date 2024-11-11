BIG GAY CHRISTMAS PARTY Comes to Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Big Gay Christmas Party with Angel GAY-briel, “demonic David Bowie” and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler this holiday season. Big Gay Afterparty has had a Christmas makeover which features the very best of London's cabaret scene.

Indulge in an evening of fire breathing, sing-along anthems, death-defying circus stunts and sultry burlesque. Grab a ticket to the only true Soho-ho-ho Christmas Party.

Aidan Sadler show creator and performer said, “I'm so excited to be injecting some much needed edge to the annual festive celebrations. Our line-up really showcases the cutting-edge talent seeping out of the London cabaret scene and I can't wait to unleash them on audiences. From sexy sultry burlesque from Cocoa Kink & Belle de Beauvoir to death-defying circus stunts and fire from Zaki Musa and Sebastian Angelique, this is a modern, stylish take on cabaret that will leave your candy canes standing to attention! Big Gay Afterparty had multiple sell-outs, five-stars and an award win in Edinburgh so I'm grateful to be able to keep its cult-hit momentum alive with this Christmas themed iteration.”

Comments