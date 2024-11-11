News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BIG GAY CHRISTMAS PARTY Comes to Underbelly Boulevard Soho

The performance is on 19th December.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
Join Big Gay Christmas Party with Angel GAY-briel, “demonic David Bowie” and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler this holiday season. Big Gay Afterparty has had a Christmas makeover which features the very best of London's cabaret scene.

Indulge in an evening of fire breathing, sing-along anthems, death-defying circus stunts and sultry burlesque. Grab a ticket to the only true Soho-ho-ho Christmas Party. 

Aidan Sadler show creator and performer said, “I'm so excited to be injecting some much needed edge to the annual festive celebrations. Our line-up really showcases the cutting-edge talent seeping out of the London cabaret scene and I can't wait to unleash them on audiences. From sexy sultry burlesque from Cocoa Kink & Belle de Beauvoir to death-defying circus stunts and fire from Zaki Musa and Sebastian Angelique, this is a modern, stylish take on cabaret that will leave your candy canes standing to attention! Big Gay Afterparty had multiple sell-outs, five-stars and an award win in Edinburgh so I'm grateful to be able to keep its cult-hit momentum alive with this Christmas themed iteration.”

 

 




