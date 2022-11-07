BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Watford Palace Theatre Next Month

The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been bringing Christmas cheer to audiences since 1908 (oh yes it has!), this year reuniting the team behind last year's smash hit Dick Whittington and His Cat.

Royal Court and Shakespeare's Globe actor Terence Frisch returns to his role as Watford's dame for the TENTH time, as Dame Sarah Sew-n-Sew in Beauty and the Beast, written by Best Pantomime Offie Award-winner Andrew Pollard (Dick Whittington and His Cat, Watford Palace Theatre 2021; Sleeping Beauty Greenwich Theatre 2019), collaborating again with director James Williams. With fabulous costumes, stunning sets and live music - as well as a variety of performances that are relaxed, captioned and audio described - this really is fun for all the family.

Bienvenue à Paris, where beauty, art, and love reign supreme! A theatre full of colourful characters are vying to be the next big act, when up-and-coming singer Beau falls foul to a dastardly magician's plot and is transformed into a hideous Beast. Only true love can save him, but will his charm offensive work its magic on the kind and beautiful Belle before time, and her patience, runs out? Or will love prevail before the last rose petal falls and seals their fate forever?

Watford Palace Theatre inspires and entertains through inventive, ambitious, and inclusive drama, new plays, musicals, dance, and family shows; Imagine Watford, a free annual festival celebrating a range of outdoor performance art; diverse stand-up; and a much-loved traditional pantomime. It reflects its diverse communities, and fully represents women, both onstage and behind the scenes, whilst celebrating and developing creativity and skill in the community and with young people, exhibited with Buffering, the first onstage performance by the Palace Young Company at Stage in the Park, and the Hertfordshire Film Festival produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the University of Hertfordshire, and CathARTic Art. The theatre's locally produced shows and home-grown talent have toured nationally and internationally, been seen on BBC iPlayer, won awards, and transferred to the West End. Central to WPT's vision is Resident Partner Rifco Theatre Company. Recent WPT productions include Jan Ravens in Talking Heads; an all-female Gaslight; the UK's first African-American Glass Menagerie; and Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular. World premieres include musicals Mushy and Miss Meena & the Masala Queens (with Rifco), and I Capture the Castle, and plays good dog by Arinze Kene (with tiata fahodzi), Poppy+George by Diane Samuels, Coming Up by Neil d'Souza, Jefferson's Garden by Timberlake Wertenbaker, and Jumpers for Goalposts by Tom Wells.