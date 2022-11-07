BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Watford Palace Theatre Next Month
Performances run 3 – 31 December 2022.
The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been bringing Christmas cheer to audiences since 1908 (oh yes it has!), this year reuniting the team behind last year's smash hit Dick Whittington and His Cat.
Royal Court and Shakespeare's Globe actor Terence Frisch returns to his role as Watford's dame for the TENTH time, as Dame Sarah Sew-n-Sew in Beauty and the Beast, written by Best Pantomime Offie Award-winner Andrew Pollard (Dick Whittington and His Cat, Watford Palace Theatre 2021; Sleeping Beauty Greenwich Theatre 2019), collaborating again with director James Williams. With fabulous costumes, stunning sets and live music - as well as a variety of performances that are relaxed, captioned and audio described - this really is fun for all the family.
Bienvenue à Paris, where beauty, art, and love reign supreme! A theatre full of colourful characters are vying to be the next big act, when up-and-coming singer Beau falls foul to a dastardly magician's plot and is transformed into a hideous Beast. Only true love can save him, but will his charm offensive work its magic on the kind and beautiful Belle before time, and her patience, runs out? Or will love prevail before the last rose petal falls and seals their fate forever?
Watford Palace Theatre inspires and entertains through inventive, ambitious, and inclusive drama, new plays, musicals, dance, and family shows; Imagine Watford, a free annual festival celebrating a range of outdoor performance art; diverse stand-up; and a much-loved traditional pantomime. It reflects its diverse communities, and fully represents women, both onstage and behind the scenes, whilst celebrating and developing creativity and skill in the community and with young people, exhibited with Buffering, the first onstage performance by the Palace Young Company at Stage in the Park, and the Hertfordshire Film Festival produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the University of Hertfordshire, and CathARTic Art. The theatre's locally produced shows and home-grown talent have toured nationally and internationally, been seen on BBC iPlayer, won awards, and transferred to the West End. Central to WPT's vision is Resident Partner Rifco Theatre Company. Recent WPT productions include Jan Ravens in Talking Heads; an all-female Gaslight; the UK's first African-American Glass Menagerie; and Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular. World premieres include musicals Mushy and Miss Meena & the Masala Queens (with Rifco), and I Capture the Castle, and plays good dog by Arinze Kene (with tiata fahodzi), Poppy+George by Diane Samuels, Coming Up by Neil d'Souza, Jefferson's Garden by Timberlake Wertenbaker, and Jumpers for Goalposts by Tom Wells.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.
The Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond Celebration
November 7, 2022
The Royal presents A Diamond Celebration, a special programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. This celebration will also be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Wednesday 16th November and encore screenings on Saturday 19th November.
KING LEAR Will Be Reimagined as a Music Drama Starring Sir John Tomlinson
November 7, 2022
Sir John Tomlinson, one of the UK's foremost opera singers, stars in The Shackled King, a new dramatic work by the British composer John Casken based on Shakespeare's King Lear. It receives its London première at Wigmore Hall on 26 January 2023. The Shackled King, a 50-minute drama for bass, mezzo-soprano and ensemble, also stars Rozanna Madylus as Lear's daughter Cordelia, her sisters, Goneril and Regan, and the Fool.
Cast and Creatives Announced For HEY DUGGEE The Live Theatre Show
November 7, 2022
The full cast and the creative team for the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been revealed as the show prepares for its world premiere next month.
Tom Ward Embarks On First UK Tour This Year
November 7, 2022
Fresh from his celebrated debut appearance on BBC's Live at the Apollo and a smash hit, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tom Ward embarks on his first UK tour. His favourite themes are all here: love, music, living in a house...But now he's venturing out beyond his beloved suburbs to take on the planet, mental health & gender politics.