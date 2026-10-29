BALLET NIGHTS Will Feature Alina Cojocaru at Theatre Royal Brighton

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Alina Cojocaru, Laurel Dalley Smith and Paul Marque will perform with Ballet Nights in Theatre Royal Brighton on Wednesday 9 December, following a sold out show in the venue in the spring.

Ballet Nights' specially curated programme illustrates the company's core mission to create new dance, and more opportunities to connect with audiences across the UK - by bringing together in one night from the world's most prestigious dance companies, new work, young talent and live music to theatres beyond central London.

Featuring ballet icons and contemporary trailblazers, this programme, curated by Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, is led by Romanian-born dancer Alina Cojocaru OBE, one of ballet's most remarkable talents. She is famed for her rapid rise through the ranks of The Royal Ballet, for which she became a principal after only two years, at 19. She performed in the company for 14 years before joining English National Ballet as a lead principal where she interpreted key roles including Akram Khan's acclaimed reimagining of Giselle.

Cojocaru continues to dance with the world's foremost ballet companies, and with Ballet Nights this December, she will showcase the revival of Afsked, a duet choreographed by her creative partner and Olivier Award-winning, Danish-born choreographer Kim Brandstrup, with UK contemporary dance star Seirian Griffiths, a dance artist who has performed with BalletBoyz and Matthew Bourne.

Brandstrup and Cojocaru have worked together extensively, notably in Metamorphoses (2024), where Cojocaru performed with Royal Ballet principal Matthew Ball in Bath, and for Between the Rooms (2022), a short film for LA Opera directed and choreographed by Brandstrup. This exceptional partnership comes to Ballet Nights in Richmond in November and to Brighton in December, for the first time.

Talking about revisiting the piece for Alina Cojocaru and Seirian Griffiths, choreographer Kim Brandstrup said : “Afsked is the Danish word for farewell: the act of parting, of saying goodbye. The duet for Alina Cojocaru and Seirian Griffiths traces a reluctant separation—an intimate struggle between the desire to hold on and the inevitability of letting go.

“I first created the piece in 2003 for Zenaida Yanowsky and Dylan Elmore. It was one of the first times I brought together dancers with profoundly different training: one from ballet, the other from contemporary dance. They discovered a way to meet through the intensity of pure movement and musicality, rather than through a shared style or common vocabulary. What emerged was a connection that felt both unexpected and very human.

“I had long wanted to return to the piece. Having worked with Alina and Seirian separately on many different projects, I felt instinctively that they would be extraordinary together. From the very first rehearsal, there was an immediate chemistry between them—a charged, instinctive connection. They have entered the world of Afsked with remarkable openness and commitment, and together they have made the piece entirely their own.”

Griffiths will also perform in an extract from Breaking Bach, Brandstrup's hit show from the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival, with live music by cellist Joseph Barker.

For the very first time, Ballet Nights presents works by ballet superstars Paul Marque and Bleuenn Battistoni, both Etoiles of the Paris Opera Ballet - the highest title at the world's oldest ballet company. Marque and Battistoni will treat audiences to two pas de deux, from Swan Lake and Le Corsaire, in an evening that puts international stardom within touching distance of Brighton audiences.

Teeming with exceptional dance beyond borders and genres, the programme includes star of the Martha Graham Dance Company Laurel Dalley Smith, performing a piece of American modern dance to Brighton's Grade II* listed building. Satyric Festival Song premiered in 1932 in New York, and was last performed on a London stage over 20 years ago. The dance disappeared from the repertory for many years until it was reconstructed by Diane Grey and Janet Eilber in 1994 for a season at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

High-energy choreography from British powerhouse James Wilton returns and emerging artist from Barbados Liam Woodvine presents his new solo. Music is integral to the evening with performances throughout by Quartet Concrète, while British-Irish baritone Patrick Alexander Keefe, a current Harewood Artist at English National Opera, will perform "Largo al factotum", a famous aria from Rossini's The Barber of Seville.

Highlighting the next generation of dancers, the programme features the Acosta Dance Foundation with the Don Quixote Suite, and students from leading centre of ballet and contemporary dance training Rambert School will perform Snowflakes, a piece choreographed by Ballet Nights founder Jamiel Devernay-Laurence.

Presenter, actor and professionally trained ballet dancer Giles Pearson joins Ballet Nights for the first time as the evening's host. Turning to presenting alongside a career in commercial advertising and television, Giles has hosted various live dance events including Destination Dance Competition and the United Dance Organisation. For Giles, connecting with audiences is paramount, and he will bring his natural charisma to this unique evening of dance.

Talking about his upcoming compering role, Giles Pearson said: “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be joining Ballet Nights, and it feels incredibly special that my first performance with the company will be in Brighton's historical Theatre Royal. To begin this new chapter with a company whose vision I feel so passionately aligned with feels like a wonderful and auspicious beginning.”

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