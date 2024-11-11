Artsdepot Marks 20th Anniversary With Biggest- Ever Winter Festival Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barnet's go-to cultural hub will spread magic and cheer this festive season with a rich programme of affordable and accessible shows, music, comedy and winter-themed craft workshops celebrating its 20th anniversary year.

Top picks for a festive family theatre day out

Iconic children's book The Gruffalo's Child, which shares its 20th anniversary with artsdepot, takes to the main Pentland Theatre stage. Starring Laura Dowsett, Billy McCleary and Hannah Mullen and directed by Olivia Jacobs, this enchanting production includes accessible and relaxed performances (3 Dec-5 Jan).

Be transported to a magical forest in the Studio Theatre for the heart-warming tale of Hans Christian Andersen's The Fir Tree, co-produced with How it Ended, and featuring live music and song, puppetry and live foley sound effects (12-31 Dec).

Families with young people aged 10+ can enjoy a traditional twist with a one-person performance of A Christmas Carol, a spooky solo take on the seasonal ghost story performed by Andrew Margerison, directed by Rebecca Vaughan and presented by Dyad Productions (9 Dec).

Festive fun for grown-ups - from date nights to down-time.

With plenty for 'big kids' too, comedy includes The Scummy Mummies Christmas Show, who bring their award-winning podcast to the stage with yuletide sketches, festive stand-up and very scummy Santa stories (6 Dec).

For those seeking a festive date night with a difference or wanting time out from the seasonal chaos, artsdepot's new Department of Winter festive crafting experience offers adult evening yuletide crafting sessions for magical and mindful moments. Design whimsical wrapping paper or even make a last-minute holiday gift for the hard-to-buy-for friend, all while sipping mulled wine (daytime crafting sessions for children 4+ also available, 10 Dec - 4 Jan).

Keeping little elves out of mischief

'Tis the season to be jolly with the acclaimed Comedy Club 4 Kids with a stellar line-up of top-class kid-friendly comics, with seasonal shenanigans from Twig The Pixie, Abigoliah Schamaun and Ben van der Velde. Ideal for those aged 6+ but everyone is welcome (1 Dec).

Make magical memories at the Department of Winter

With more festive buzz than Santa's workshop, little ones can help bring sparkle and light to dark winter days at the Department of Winter festive crafting experience. Designed by artsdepot and Kirsty Harris, it'll lift spirits and warm up little hands. Each session is 40 minutes long and aimed at those aged 4+ and timed around shows (adult-only evening sessions also available, 10 Dec - 4 Jan).

Merry and bright music to get the party started

Celebrate the season with an eclectic music lineup, from the cozy warmth of roaring '20s jazz to nostalgic swing, carols, and noughties hits-all wrapped in holiday cheer. Join West End Singers performing festive favourites at Baby Broadway Christmas (7 Dec) and cabaret star Tricity Vogue and her All Girl Swing Band playing an eclectic mix of vintage classics and pop with swinging twist (13 Dec).

Sabra Swing: Oy Hanukkah! bring Hanukkah hits and festive favourites. Expect a new twist on Hanukkah hits, including Maoz Tsur and O Hanukkah, and festive songs by Jewish writers from Irving Berlin to George Michael (including the iconic hit Last Christmas) (19 Dec).

Enjoy a musical sleighride through the best and worst of festive hits with Now That's What I Call Bingo where drag host Alfie Ordinary flips through a yuletide mixtape. Buckle up to win big with a journey through Christmas Number 1's, 80's ballads, 90's dance, girlbands, boybands and more (12 Dec).

Monique Deletant, CEO of artsdepot, says: "We've got winter wrapped up with our biggest ever winter festival season. As Barnet's go-to place for culture, we're celebrating two decades with an enticing arts programme that offers something for everyone, whether iconic shows and performances or our brand-new Department of Winter crafting experience to warm up cold hands and leave with festive cheer.

"Our enticing range of programming will grab your interest. If you're looking for a show that's family-friendly, hoping to discover exciting new talent, or want to catch a west end star in our new co-production, the Fir Tree, our events and shows cater to all tastes and interests this season.

"Winter at artsdepot is a time for the community to get together. We also offer a warm space to retreat from the cold, a place to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of coffee, use of our free soft play area in our completely accessible space."

For more information and to book tickets for the winter festival season, visit https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/whats-on/

Comments