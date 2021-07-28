Applications Open for Jongleurs Kids Camp

Jongleurs has announced that with crowd funding support and a fund raiser hosted on social networking app Clubhouse they will be able to go ahead with launching their first ever Jongleurs Comedy Kids Camp this summer.

The comedy camp is free and aims to give 30 children aged 8-15, who may not usually have access to this kind of opportunity the chance to learn all about the world of Stand-up comedy from two of the UK's leading comics.

Kev Orkian owner of Jongleurs and long established stand-up comedian says "We are so grateful to all of our supporters who have helped to make this idea a reality. This is the perfect chance to give youngsters the very best start in their career in comedy and providing them with all the skills they need to pursue this"

To apply for your place on the camp just email to enquiries@jongleurs.com to register your interest titling your email 'kids camp application'.

The day camp which will be free to participants will run across 4 days at Mayhems in Hoddesdon 23rd-26th August. and will focus on skills from joke construction, performance techniques to microphone skills and performance workshops culminating in each participant performing for their friends and family in a final showcase.

To find out more visit www.jongleurs.com