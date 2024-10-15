Applecart Arts At Risk Of Closure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Newham's only professional small-scale performing arts venue is at risk of closure, unless it is able to raise emergency funds within the next weeks and mons.

Applecart Arts, a beloved community arts centre in the heart of Newham is facing closure in the next two weeks unless it can raise £15,000 in the next two weeks, and a further £85,000 by Christmas.

Based in the Passmore Edwards Building, a former Victorian library and registry office in the corner of Plashet Park, the centre is home to a theatre, art studios and a community cafe which are constantly in use by a variety of people and groups, from artists to mothers and babies.

Sir Stephen Timms, the Labour MP for East Ham, also regularly uses the centre to meet his constituents.

He said: "Applecart is doing a wonderful job in our diverse community from its arts centre in Plashet Park. It has excellent long term prospects from partnerships it is developing. I do hope it will secure the support it needs in the short term, to allow those prospects to be realised."

Launched in 2008, in Whitechapel, Applecart achieved charitable status three years later and worked out of several locations in east London, before moving into Plashet Park towards the end of the pandemic in 2022.

Since then it has renovated the old library and created a 50-seat theatre, which is constantly in use by both small production companies and Applecarts own performances. Its community cafe provides one of the few arts hubs in Newham open to the public on a daily basis. The charity has achieved this without any regular public funding or support towards our operational costs and has relied heavily on funding support and donations from local residents.

It has injected £1.2 million into the local economy through job creation and freelance opportunities.

Applecart's Artistic Director, Peter Moreton said: "Applecart is a vital lifeline for local people who are often engaging in cultural activities for the first time. It also provides real opportunities and professional pathways for emerging visual and performing artists who are pioneering new work in an increasingly challenging environment."

"We have new contracts and funding coming on line in the new year, but we need support over the next three months to keep our doors open in the meantime, and to continue to provide space and support for artists who are planning to premier their work at our venue."

He added: "To lose such an amazing public resource would be a tragedy but still have hope that we can navigate through this current crisis and continue to support charities, schools, and community groups throughout the cultural, educational and wellbeing sectors."

Applecart has also forged working partnerships with the University of East London, working with post-graduate students to devise and develop a new play which will be performed in youth zones and schools, and encourage young people to engage in politics.

Juliet Knight, Senior Lecturer and Course Leader for BA Acting, University of East London said: "For us, in East London, an area targeted by huge poverty, and barriers for entry into the creative activities, it's devastating the thought that this venue is at risk of closing"

At risk

If Applecart's doors are forced to close, the community will lose

• A much-loved public heritage building, providing a welcoming space where local people can gather to celebrate their lives.

• Local economic support through job creation, freelance opportunities, and £1.2 million injected into the economy in the last two years alone

• A vibrant, inclusive hub for artistic expression, where since opening our new venue over 700 emerging artists and 105 theatre companies have already showcased their work, reaching over 18,000 people.

• Essential wellbeing and educational programmes, benefitting over 2,500 students and local residents, offering career pathways, and creating over 44 work experience opportunities since 2022.

• Bespoke community projects and events, like outdoor festivals and cultural initiatives, which engage local families, youth, and underserved groups.

