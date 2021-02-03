Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthology Theatre Productions Postpones HAPPY DAYS

The production will now run 11 June - 25 July 2021.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Anthology Theatre Productions has postponed its run of Happy Days by Samuel Backett at Riverside Studios. The production will now run 11 Jun - 25 July 2021.

Read the company's statement below:

In light of the current national lockdown, it is necessary to postpone the run of Happy Days by Samuel Beckett at Riverside Studios to ensure the health and wellbeing of our company, staff and audiences.

We are delighted to confirm that the production, directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Lisa Dwan, will now run 11 June - 25 July 2021.

Ticketholders should wait to be contacted by their point of purchase with a revised performance date. If the new date is not suitable, they will be able to request an alternative performance or to request a credit voucher or refund.

We thank you for your patience and look forward to sharing our production with audiences soon.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows
HOTLINE, New Play is Heard By Phone Photo

HOTLINE, New Play is Heard By Phone

The Show Must Go Online Announces Livestreamed Reading Of PERICLES Photo

The Show Must Go Online Announces Livestreamed Reading Of PERICLES

Oliver Ford Davies, Stephen Boxer, and Sara Crowe Lead Original Theatre Companys A SPLINTE Photo

Oliver Ford Davies, Stephen Boxer, and Sara Crowe Lead Original Theatre Company's A SPLINTER OF ICE

JGH Academy Of Theatre Arts Canterbury Launches Photo

JGH Academy Of Theatre Arts Canterbury Launches


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Installs Linoleum in Dancers' Homes
  • Cuca Roseta Sings Amália at Cine-Teatro
  • The Town Hall Presents Portuguese Fado Singer Mariza in Concert
  • Inatel Trinity Theater Suspends Activity Until February 2021