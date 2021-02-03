Anthology Theatre Productions Postpones HAPPY DAYS

Anthology Theatre Productions has postponed its run of Happy Days by Samuel Backett at Riverside Studios. The production will now run 11 Jun - 25 July 2021.

Read the company's statement below:

In light of the current national lockdown, it is necessary to postpone the run of Happy Days by Samuel Beckett at Riverside Studios to ensure the health and wellbeing of our company, staff and audiences.

We are delighted to confirm that the production, directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Lisa Dwan, will now run 11 June - 25 July 2021.

Ticketholders should wait to be contacted by their point of purchase with a revised performance date. If the new date is not suitable, they will be able to request an alternative performance or to request a credit voucher or refund.

We thank you for your patience and look forward to sharing our production with audiences soon.