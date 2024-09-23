André Rieu to Embark on Major 2025 UK & Ireland Arena Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World-famous Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu is thrilled to announce his return to the UK and Ireland in Spring 2025 with a spectacular new tour. Known as the "King of Waltz," Rieu will once again bring his beloved 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra and international soloists to captivate audiences with an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and sheer joy.

Kicking off in Nottingham, Rieu’s 2025 tour will continue to Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, London, and Birmingham, delivering a vibrant and diverse programme that blends everything from beloved opera classics and iconic film scores to romantic ballads and, of course, the waltzes that have earned Rieu his global acclaim.

With over 40 million albums sold, more than 500 platinum awards, nearly 10 million Facebook followers, and billions of views on YouTube, André Rieu is one of the world’s most celebrated musicians and performers. His previous UK and Ireland tours have drawn massive crowds, and he remains one of the most popular classical artists in the world today.

“I am so excited to return to the UK and Ireland!” says Rieu. “It is always a special experience to perform for such passionate audiences. Together with my Johann Strauss Orchestra, we will bring you an unforgettable evening filled with waltzes, opera arias, beautiful songs, and a lot of fun! We’ll make sure it’s a night to remember.”

What makes André Rieu truly special is his ability to transcend the classical genre and connect with audiences across generations and musical tastes. His concerts are far more than performances—they are full-scale productions. With elaborate costumes, stunning stage designs, vibrant lighting, and an intimate connection with the audience, every Rieu show is a heartfelt celebration of music and life. Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a longtime fan, Rieu’s unique charisma and playful showmanship will leave you uplifted and entertained.

Rieu’s mastery of the violin is only one part of his magic; his infectious energy and warmth make each concert feel like a shared experience. Audiences don’t just watch—they sing along, dance, and even laugh. His deep passion for music, combined with his ability to create a welcoming, joyful atmosphere, has earned him legions of fans around the globe. In 2025, Rieu invites everyone to be part of a night that promises both musical brilliance and an experience you’ll never forget.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, 2 April. Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, 3 April. Manchester, Co-op Live

Friday, 4 April. Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, 5 April. Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thursday, 10 April. Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast

Friday, 11 April. Dublin, 3 Arena

Friday, 11 May London, OVO Arena Wembley

Saturday, 12 May. Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

