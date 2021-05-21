Almeida Theatre Announces New Season For 2021

The Almeida Theatre has announced a new season for 2021.

The season will feature:

World Premiere of and breathe... by Yomi a??ode a theatrical adaptation of poems from his forthcoming collection Manorism. Directed by Olivier Award-winning director Miranda Cromwell, featuring David Jonsson.

A run with in-person audiences for Lolita Chakrabarti's Hymn, following a string of sold-out live stream performances earlier this year.

World Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia by Josh Azouz, directed by Eleanor Rhode.

The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Yaël Farber, featuring Olivier-nominated James McArdle and four-time Academy Award-nominated Saoirse Ronan, making her UK stage debut.

The first London revival of Spring Awakening, the award-winning musical by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, directed by Rupert Goold. Cast includes Laurie Kynaston and Amara Okereke.

The Key Workers Cycle - a collection of new plays by Francesca Beard, Sonali Bhattacharyya, Josh Elliott, Annie Jenkins, Eno Mfon, Nessah Muthy, Danusia Samal, Yomi a??ode and Molly Taylor celebrating the stories of those who keep our daily lives running, performed by professional actors, local community participants and key workers. Produced in partnership with All Change and Clean Break.

and breathe..., Hymn, Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Spring Awakening will all get Almeida For Free performances (all tickets free to 25s and under).

Previously postponed productions of Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy": A Melodrama, Beth Steel's The House of Shades and Carmen Nasr's The Maladies will be staged in 2022.

Productions will be filmed and released digitally where possible.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said today, "Although still battered and bruised by the last 14 months, and keenly aware that many within this industry continue to suffer as a result of the pandemic, this announcement today feels like an exhalation and moment to pay tribute to the endurance and creativity shown by so many friends and colleagues. We're announcing six new productions, including three world premieres (four if you include Hymn which plays to in-person audiences for the first time), plus two classic revivals, and a list of writers, directors and actors who are largely new to the Almeida.

"As with our brief re-opening to audiences in December last year, considerable work has gone into ensuring that the theatre is safe and in line with the latest COVID government guidelines, including upgraded fresh air ventilation. We will initially go on sale with social distancing in place and this will be reviewed as the government guidelines change.

"It's particularly exciting to announce Almeida For Free performances across the whole season, with all tickets for those performances available for free to anyone 25 and under, alongside our long-standing commitment of £5 tickets for those aged 25 and under across all runs.

"I want to thank everyone that has supported us since we first closed the theatre in March 2020. We wouldn't be here without you. We can't wait to fully open again as a theatre for London and Islington and are delighted that we can pay tribute to some of our extraordinary local residents in January 2022 with The Key Workers Cycle. Over the coming months we will be recruiting local community participants to get involved with the production."

