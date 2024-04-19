Ali Cook Will Bring PRINCIPLES OF DECEPTION to Royal and Derngate This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a child, acclaimed magician Ali Cook was given a copy of a 1948 book, Principles and Deceptions. It was the first book to describe every type of magic trick and now Ali is going to perform them all in one incredible show. Co-written with acclaimed comedian, Dave Gorman, with choreography by award-winning dance company BirdGang, Principles of Deception iscoming exclusively to Northampton this Summer. Performances are set for 5-6 July.

Star of TV’s Penn & Teller Fool Us and Secret World of Magic; Ali’s magical style is a curious combination of dexterous sleight of hand and psychological magic alongside rarely seen grand stage illusions, which received nightly standing ovations at his sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Principles of Deception is directed by Kate Golledge with design by David Woodhead. Choreography by BirdGang, lighting design by Rory Beaton, video design by Will Duke, sound design by Luke Swaffield. Executive Producing & General Management by Smart Entertainment.

Ali has starred in the West End illusion show, Impossible; seven television series including Penn & Teller: Fool Us (ITV, two guest appearances), Dirty Tricks (Channel 4), Secret World of Magic (Sky One), Now You See It (BBC One) Monkey Magic (five) & Psychic Secrets (five).

In addition to his comedy and illusion work, Ali has taken acting roles in the TV series: Ragdoll (produced by Sid Gentle Films for AMC), Mr Selfridge (ITV), Emmerdale (ITV) and ABC Murders (BBC1) as well as film roles in the political satire How to Fake a War (2018, Film and Music Entertainment) in which he co-stars with Katherine Parkinson, The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica (2021) starring Timothy Spall and the BAFTA nominated & BIFA winning Kajaki (2015, Pukka Films).