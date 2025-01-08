Ad Infinitum Brings LAST RITES To The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A show which combines striking physical storytelling with dynamic projection and a soundtrack that can be felt and heard comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Last Rites, at the SJT on 8 February, is a non-verbal solo show told through a Deaf man's perspective, exploring the poignant story of a complex relationship cut short.

Co-devised by Scottish-Singaporean theatremaker and Deaf artist Ramesh Meyyappan, who performs the show, and Co-Artistic Director of Ad Infinitum George Mann, who directs, Last Rites follows Arjun who has to travel from the UK to India to perform his father's funeral rights.

But how can he perform an ancient Hindu practice that was never passed on? In life, his father refused to learn sign language, but in death Arjun needs to find a way to say goodbye. Diving into memory sequences examining the impact of this decision on his own upbringing, Arjun also grapples with the challenge of being a dad himself.

Created in response to Meyyappan and Mann's recollection of losing their fathers, and their own lived experiences of becoming fathers, the show celebrates the transformative power of grief and parenthood.

Ramesh Meyyappan performs as intergenerational characters throughout the performance, supported by projection, bass-heavy sound design and physical storytelling to create a piece that includes some BSL with creative captions and is accessible to deaf, Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing audiences. This intimate, final ceremony brings to life a rich tapestry of shared memories and a complex relationship cut short by death.

Co-creators Ramesh Meyyappan and George Mann say: “We are delighted this piece will tour nationally to mid-scale venues, where historically underrepresented perspectives like those of our protagonist, Arjun, haven't been given much stage time.

“When we began the creative process for what was to become Last Rites, we discovered that we shared so much – complex relationships with our fathers, losing them around the same time, then becoming Dads ourselves – and yet there were many things that were different and unique to our lived experiences. We found ourselves creating a play that's a universal human story, but through a Deaf perspective. The experience of losing a parent and becoming one is hard to describe. Theatre feels like the right medium to explore this experience, a space that we hope will provoke audiences to think, connect, and share their own stories.”

A Glasgow-based Singaporean, Ramesh Meyyappan is a theatre maker and Deaf artist who develops performances using an eclectic mix of visual and physical theatre styles. Ramesh continually seeks to develop and extend his theatrical visual vocabulary, for example incorporating circus techniques, bouffon, puppetry and illusion within his work. He enjoys the challenge of creating strong narrative visual work. Over the years, his solo performances and collaborations have toured nationally and internationally (over 20 countries) to much critical acclaim. He has been nominated five times for Best Actor at the Life! Theatre Awards (Singapore) and awarded the accolade twice. In 2024 his groundbreaking new show Love Beyond won the Leading Light: Best Scottish Production award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Scottish Theatre Awards. Ramesh is an associate artist of Raw Material and represented by Brennan Artists as an actor.

Co-Artistic Director of Ad Infinitum, George Mann has devised, directed, written and performed for the company for over 18 years. Credits include: Odyssey, winner of The Stage Best Solo Performer Award;Translunar Paradise, winner of nine awards; Light, four London runs including a sell-out at the 2015 London International Mime Festival; Extraordinary Wall [of Silence], made into a feature film for international screening; and Beautiful Evil Things, one of The Guardian's Best Theatre of 2022: all shows have toured nationally and internationally for years. George won the National Theatre's Quercus Trust Award in December 2014 and was Associate Director at Bristol Old Vic 2015-17. His critically acclaimed main stage directorial work at Bristol Old Vic includes Pink Mist, written by Owen Sheers, one of The Guardian's ‘Best Theatre of 2015', which transferred to Bush Theatre London in 2016.

The sound designer and composer is Akintayo Akinbode, and the set designer is Katie Sykes. Lighting design is by Ali Hunter and video and projection design is by Christopher Harrisson.

Founded in 2007, Ad Infinitum is an acclaimed Bristol-based theatre company with international awards from countries including the UK, Spain, the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina. They work with artists, activists and communities to create transformative theatre, revolutionise audiences and change the world. Notable productions include No Kids, Translunar Paradise, Odyssey, Bucket List, Light, and Ballad of the Burning Star. Ad Infinitum is proud to be Associate Artist at The North Wall and Associate Artist Alumni at Bristol Old Vic, Bush Theatre (2011-2013), The Lowry (2011-2017) and Redbridge Drama Centre (2009-2017). Ad Infinitum is a member of the Cultural Governance Alliance (CGA) and is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

Last Rites can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Saturday 8 February.

