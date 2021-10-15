AN EVENING WITH THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month

In the safety of a local community hall, five mothers regularly meet with their young children, to share, compare, commiserate and comfort one another through the tough first years of motherhood.

The Good Enough Mums Club is a new musical, produced, written, directed and performed by mums, featuring songs such as "Only My Nose Is The Same", "The Price To Be Paid" and "WTF's Up With Kid's TV?". Toddle through the highs, lows and sleep deprivation of motherhood. From peeing on sticks to drooping tits, they share the love and dispel the myths with enough wipes on hand to mop the tears and clean away the snotty laughter. When the Council threatens to close their local playgroup, five women thrown together by motherhood, overcome their isolation, loneliness, judgment and perfectionism to discover that they're stronger as a group than as individuals, and that sometimes, being good enough is best. An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club is a concert tour ahead of the full musical tour in 2023.

Writer Emily Beecher said, "The Good Enough Mums Club grew out of my own darkest days of motherhood fighting postnatal depression and postnatal psychosis. When I shared my story, other women shared their own experiences with me, and it was so brilliant to realise all these things I thought I had been alone in were actually things that connected us. After the incredibly difficult last 18 months I think we need to, more than ever remember we're in this together and celebrate all the things, good and bad, that unite us as mums."

The Good Enough Mums Club podcast is entering its second season during the tour. Please listen the season one here https://www.goodenoughmumsclub.com/podcast or on all major podcast platforms.

Tour Dates

18th-19th Nov Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham, B5 4TB

Thurs-Fri 7.45pm | £10

www.birminghamhippodrome.com | 0844 388 5000

4th Dec The Hub, Lichfield

Market Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LG

Sat 8pm | £16

www.thehubstmarys.co.uk | 01543 256611

28th Jan MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

142-144 Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU

Fri 8.00pm | £15

mayflowerstudios.org.uk | 02380 711833

4th-5th Feb Pleasance Theatre, London

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London, N7 9EF

Fri-Sat 7:30pm, 2.30 Sat matinee | £18/16

Pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800

10th Feb Civic, Barnsley

Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ

Thurs

Barnsleycivic.co.uk | 01226 327000

22nd Apr The Lowry, Salford

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

Fri 12:30pm/8:00pm

Thelowry.com | 0343 208 6000

Supported using public funding by Arts Council England