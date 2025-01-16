A MAN AND HIS CIRCUMSTANCE to be Presented at The Hope St Theatre & The Atkinson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to laugh, learn, be moved and even feel a little more comfortable talking about something that affects us all. It's a performance that will leave you chuckling, thinking and more empowered.

A Man and His Circumstance is written and directed by Tom Cain and produced by Tom Cain Theatre.

The theatrical comedy is being premiered in Liverpool at The Hope St Theatre, Thursday 30th January - Saturday 1st February 2025.

Followed by a performance the week after in Southport at The Atkinson, Friday 7th February 2025.

Seven distinct characters take audiences on a journey navigating friendships, awkward conversations, looking after yourself and looking out for others.

Our main protagonist in the play, troubled late-teen Joel, played by Matthew Swinnerton is always on stage and the only actor that doesn't multi-role as another. However, the way Joel acts with his girlfriend compared to when he's out with the lads is pretty much a new character all together! Joel is always trying to do the right thing, act the right away even if that means living up to someone he's not.

Hilarious, comedy actor Bethany Rosehill plays a variety of roles. Her scenes transition from being Joel's kind Girlfriend Sarah, to Joel's over the top Mum, his less empathetic Doctor for poor Joel and his Circumstance, and not forgetting his best mate Skully who comes out with outrageous crude humor, a loveable roadman but thick as a brick, even he doesn't even know his real name...

Sean Robinson completes the cast of three multi-rolling as Joel's big brother Chris who always winds him up but still there for him when he needs some advice, Joel's 'stepdad' Derick a simple soul who is only trying to help but finds himself just getting in the way all the time, and Joel's other best mate Marko - the leader of the group, the one with the fake ID who says what club they're gonna sneak into next, which group of girls the three choose to dance around - the tough guy.

Creator Tom Cain best known for the critically acclaimed 97+ which took the Liverpool Theatre scene by storm in the last couple of years receiving seven Five Star Reviews and 10/10 Perfect show ratings for performances across Merseyside and noticeably the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Cain wanted to now create something completely different, proving his writing isn't a one trick pony and decided to create a Crude Comedy, intended to educate audiences on multiple male physical health conditions, to encourage men to check themselves for health signs and seek support if they spot abnormalities on their bodies.

TomCainTheatre reached out to 15 Square who have agreed to be in attendance for the opening night's performance, offering information and advice surrounding the major theme of the play. The international charity, based in the UK, works to improve public and professional awareness about the function and value of the male foreskin as well as the complications and harms associated with circumcision affecting some men. They also work to help those affected by circumcision by providing support and advice.

Tom Cain says: "I first came up with the idea of A Man and His Circumstance when studying Drama at Edge Hill University where I graduated in 2021 with a First Class BA Hons Degree in Drama. It was in my Uni accommodation where my housemate told me that her and her female friend had a conversation about the health of their female body parts. This stemmed from one of them worrying about themselves but was rest assured after having a conversation with their close friend in comparison they then knew this was normal. When my housemate asked if lads have the same sort of conversations, I laughed at the possible idea of it."

"I went to an all-boys high school where being seen as tough and popular was the most important thing, so nobody would dare try and talk about the health of their male body parts in case they were mocked."

"Now as we have matured with age I know this is no longer the case but I see this attitude is still prevalent with other friendship groups which can be harmful particularly for young men in schools and colleges when lads are growing up embarking on their journey through Manhood."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

VENUE: Liverpool Hope St Theatre, 22 Hope St, Liverpool, L1 9BY

DATE: Thursday 30th January - Saturday 1st February

TIME: Doors 7pm | Show 7.30pm

PRICE: £12.50/£14.50.

https://hopestreettheatre.com/

VENUE: The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB

DATE: Friday 7th February

TIME: Doors 7:30pm | Show 8:00pm

PRICE: £13.00/£15.00.

https://theatkinson.co.uk

Comments