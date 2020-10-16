A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At The Liverpool Playhouse This Winter

Christmas is coming…and the Liverpool Playhouse is set to stage a festive treat for Liverpool audiences this winter.

Christmas is coming...and The Liverpool Playhouse is set to stage a festive treat for Liverpool audiences this winter, with an adaptation of Charles Dickens' festive classic A Christmas Carol from 4-24 December.

A small cast of actors will perform in Patrick Barlow's (The 39 Steps) witty and joyous adaptation of the 19th century story, directed by Gemma Bodinetz in her final production as Artistic Director of the theatres. Featuring carols and songs, the production is a warm, witty and inventive gift for Liverpool audiences.

Making the short trip down from the Everyman, Rock 'n' Roll Panto favourite Adam Keast swaps his flares for a nightcap and the Everyman stage for the Playhouse stage, to play Ebenezer Scrooge. Adam will perform alongside other local actors, maintaining social distancing in rehearsals and performances.

Gemma Bodinetz, artistic director for Liverpool and Merseyside Theatres Trust, said:

"I am delighted that my final show as director of the Everyman and Playhouse will be a festive treat for Liverpool families. Patrick Barlow's version of Dickens' A Christmas Carol has the same fun and invention (and small cast size) that he brought to The 39 Steps but also retains the tenderness at its centre. Perhaps this Christmas more than any other, it will be poignant to remember the importance of human connection and goodwill to all mankind.

"Adam Keast was in my opening production of Twelfth Night in the new Everyman and has delighted our Christmas audiences every year in our acclaimed Rock 'n' Roll panto... I can't wait to see his Scrooge. The Playhouse auditorium may be socially distanced, but we hope to beat away lockdown humbug with some theatrical magic and the joy of the live, shared experience."

Audiences attending A Christmas Carol will receive up-to-date advice in advance of their visit on safety measures in place, to ensure conditions are as Covid-safe as possible, in line with Government recommendations. A money back guarantee will be offered if performances are cancelled. If an audience member is unwell, they can receive a full refund up until 11am on the day of the performance they are booked to attend.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol go on sale on Thursday 22 October. More information on how to book will be released ahead of the show's on sale date. For more information visit: www.everymanplayhouse.com/.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You