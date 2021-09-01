50 WOMEN IN THEATRE Live Panel Discussion Announced
Panellists include Shakespeare's Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry, award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, and more.
An exclusive live theatre event to celebrate the publication of 50 Women In Theatre at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe will be presented on Sunday 3 October 2021 at 6pm.
Five of the book's contributors will join together on stage, for a lively discussion on how to rebuild a new kind of theatre with cultural equity, diversity, and a level playing field for all.
Panellists include Shakespeare's Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry, award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, founder of Blackstage UK Gabrielle Brooks and Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre Kumiko Mendl - chaired by Dr Susan Croft (Unfinished Histories.)
50 Women In Theatre is published by Supernova Books. A vibrant look through the eyes' of women celebrating early female pioneers and legends through to the rule breakers. In a wonderful selection of women's creative practice both front and back stage, the book features 25 legends of post-war theatre in the English-speaking world and interviews with 25 extraordinary women working in theatre today. With an overview of the history of women in theatre, for the first time, literally 100s of other important ground-breaking women theatre-makers are acknowledged for their contributions. 50 Women In Theatre recognises the current challenges for the theatre industry, brought to its knees by the pandemic, with the loss of hundreds of freelancers to other jobs.
50 WOMEN IN THEATRE
50 Women In Theatre - published by Supernova Books, an imprint of Aurora Metro www.aurorametro.com<http://www.aurorametro.com>
Introduction by Naomi Paxton and Dr Susan Croft, an essay on inclusivity by Gabrielle Brooks of Blackstage UK;
Publication Date: Thursday 7 October 2021
Price: £24.99
Binding: Hardback
ISBN: - 978-1-913641-05-4 (print)
- 978-1-913641-06-1 (ebook)
THE 50 WOMEN IN THEATRE
Pippa Ailion, casting director
Robyn Archer, singer/writer/director
Nina Lee Aquino. artistic director Factory Theatre
Cicely Berry, voice coach
Sudha Bhuchar, actor/playwright
Yvonne Brewster, co-founder Talawa
Moira Buffini, playwright
Nica Burns, producer
Caryl Churchill, playwright
Bunny Christie, costumer designer
Paule Constable, lighting designer
Judi Dench, actor
Rose Fenton and Lucy Neal, founders LIFT
Sonia Friedman, producer
Denise Gough, actor
Jill Greenhalgh, founder Magdalena Project
Jocelyn Herbert, theatre designer
Thelma Holt, producer
Garry Hynes, director
Vicky Ireland, children's director / writer
Glenda Jackson, actor
Jude Kelly, founder WOW Foundation
Bryony Lavery, playwright
Rhea Lewis, creative producer
Joan Littlewood, director
Gillian Lynne, choreographer
Audra McDonald, singer/actor
Kumiko Mendl, artistic director New Earth Theatre
Gcina Mhlophe, writer
Julia Miles, director/founder the Women's Project
Katie Mitchell, director
Yvette Nolan, playwright/director
Marsha Norman, playwright
Lynn Nottage, playwright
Kate O'Donnell, performer/founder Transcreate
Winsome Pinnock, playwright
Emma Rice, director
Chita Rivera, Broadway icon
Pip Robinson, production manager
Daryl Roth, producer
Jenny Sealey, artistic director Graeae
Saviana Stanescu, playwright/poet
Ellen Stewart, founder La MaMa Theatre
Meera Syal, writer/actor
Barbara Ann Teer, founder Harlem's National Black Theatre
Michelle Terry, artistic director Shakespeare's Globe
Kully Thiarai, creative director Leeds 2023
V (Eve Ensler), playwright
Kate Waters, fight director