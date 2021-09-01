50 WOMEN IN THEATRE Live Panel Discussion Announced

An exclusive live theatre event to celebrate the publication of 50 Women In Theatre at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe will be presented on Sunday 3 October 2021 at 6pm.



Five of the book's contributors will join together on stage, for a lively discussion on how to rebuild a new kind of theatre with cultural equity, diversity, and a level playing field for all.



Panellists include Shakespeare's Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry, award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, founder of Blackstage UK Gabrielle Brooks and Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre Kumiko Mendl - chaired by Dr Susan Croft (Unfinished Histories.)



50 Women In Theatre is published by Supernova Books. A vibrant look through the eyes' of women celebrating early female pioneers and legends through to the rule breakers. In a wonderful selection of women's creative practice both front and back stage, the book features 25 legends of post-war theatre in the English-speaking world and interviews with 25 extraordinary women working in theatre today. With an overview of the history of women in theatre, for the first time, literally 100s of other important ground-breaking women theatre-makers are acknowledged for their contributions. 50 Women In Theatre recognises the current challenges for the theatre industry, brought to its knees by the pandemic, with the loss of hundreds of freelancers to other jobs.



LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION

How to rebuild a new kind of theatre

with cultural equity, diversity, and a level playing field for all?

To celebrate the publication of 50 Women In Theatre with

Michelle Terry, Bryony Lavery, Gabrielle Brooks, Kumiko Mendl

chair Dr Susan Croft

SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 2021 at 6pm

in the

SAM WANAMAKER PLAYHOUSE

SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE 21 New Globe Walk, London SE1 9DT



Tickets: £4. or ticket with a copy of 50 Women in Theatre £24.

Box Office: www.shakespearesglobe.com<http://www.shakespearesglobe.com>

DETAILS:



50 WOMEN IN THEATRE

50 Women In Theatre - published by Supernova Books, an imprint of Aurora Metro www.aurorametro.com<http://www.aurorametro.com>

Introduction by Naomi Paxton and Dr Susan Croft, an essay on inclusivity by Gabrielle Brooks of Blackstage UK;

Publication Date: Thursday 7 October 2021

Price: £24.99

Binding: Hardback

ISBN: - 978-1-913641-05-4 (print)

- 978-1-913641-06-1 (ebook)



THE 50 WOMEN IN THEATRE

Pippa Ailion, casting director

Robyn Archer, singer/writer/director

Nina Lee Aquino. artistic director Factory Theatre

Cicely Berry, voice coach

Sudha Bhuchar, actor/playwright

Yvonne Brewster, co-founder Talawa

Moira Buffini, playwright

Nica Burns, producer

Caryl Churchill, playwright

Bunny Christie, costumer designer

Paule Constable, lighting designer

Judi Dench, actor

Rose Fenton and Lucy Neal, founders LIFT

Sonia Friedman, producer

Denise Gough, actor

Jill Greenhalgh, founder Magdalena Project

Jocelyn Herbert, theatre designer

Thelma Holt, producer



Garry Hynes, director

Vicky Ireland, children's director / writer

Glenda Jackson, actor

Jude Kelly, founder WOW Foundation

Bryony Lavery, playwright

Rhea Lewis, creative producer

Joan Littlewood, director

Gillian Lynne, choreographer

Audra McDonald, singer/actor

Kumiko Mendl, artistic director New Earth Theatre

Gcina Mhlophe, writer

Julia Miles, director/founder the Women's Project

Katie Mitchell, director

Yvette Nolan, playwright/director

Marsha Norman, playwright

Lynn Nottage, playwright

Kate O'Donnell, performer/founder Transcreate

Winsome Pinnock, playwright

Emma Rice, director

Chita Rivera, Broadway icon

Pip Robinson, production manager

Daryl Roth, producer

Jenny Sealey, artistic director Graeae

Saviana Stanescu, playwright/poet

Ellen Stewart, founder La MaMa Theatre

Meera Syal, writer/actor

Barbara Ann Teer, founder Harlem's National Black Theatre

Michelle Terry, artistic director Shakespeare's Globe

Kully Thiarai, creative director Leeds 2023

V (Eve Ensler), playwright

Kate Waters, fight director