2024 Laurence Olivier Bursaries Award £80,000 To Talented Drama School Students In Need Of Financial Support

18 drama school students from across the UK have been awarded Laurence Olivier bursaries, administered by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), to help them complete their training.

A total of £80,000 has been distributed amongst recipients from generous donations including the Theatre Development Trust, The Estate of Sir Peter and Lady Saunders, The Clothworkers’ Foundation, The Behrens Foundation, Barry Burnett, The Lynne and Land Foundation, and The Casting Directors’ Guild.

Now in its 37th year, the bursaries were established by SOLT in 1987 to mark Laurence Olivier’s 80th birthday, intended to support exceptional students entering their final year of drama school, who are facing financial difficulties that might jeopardize their studies.

Previous bursary winners have included Michaela Coel, Denise Gough, Bryony Hannah, Paterson Joseph, Ewan McGregor, Daniel Rigby, Vinette Robinson, and Michael Sheen.

Nominees, put forward by drama schools across the UK, are auditioned on a West End stage and interviewed by a panel of theatre industry professionals, led by West End producer and Chair of the Laurence Olivier Bursaries Committee, Lee Menzies. This year’s auditions took place at St Martin’s Theatre earlier this month.

Bursary recipients:

The Sir Peter and Lady Saunders Laurence Olivier Bursary

Donated by the Estate of Sir Peter and Lady Saunders

Thomas Barrett (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland)

The Clothworkers’ Laurence Olivier Bursary

Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by The Clothworkers’ Foundation

Erin Findlay (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)

Behrens Foundation Bursary

Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by The Behrens Foundation

Peter Devlin (Bristol Old Vic Theatre School)

Daniel Forbes (Mountview)

Elise Lawson (Midlands Academy of Dance & Drama)

Carmen Silvera Bursary

Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by the agent Barry Burnett

Nico Minott (Oxford School of Drama)

Gillian Lynne Bursary

Given in conjunction with the Laurence Olivier Bursary, donated by the Lynne & Land Foundation

Cara Thomas (Urdang City University Of London)

Laurence Olivier & Casting Directors’ Guild Bursary

Donated by the Theatre Development Trust with additional donation by the Casting Directors’ Guild

Cormac McAlinden (The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama)

Laurence Olivier Bursary

Donated by the Theatre Development Trust

Georgia Clements (Laine Theatre Arts)

Carys Clempner (Rose Bruford College)

Claira Gayer (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art)

Rónán Evan Johnson (Performance Preparation Academy)

Joseph Kinch (East 15)

Lynsharon Lako (The Hammond)

Alistair Linn (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art)

Lewis Stevenson (Guildford School of Acting)

Tolia Uwalaka (Italia Conti)

Gabriel Whalley (Rose Bruford College)

Laurence Olivier Bursaries panel:

Heather Basten (Casting Director and member of Casting Directors’ Guild)

Ameena Hamid (Producer, General Manager and SOLT Associate Member)

Gareth Johnson (Producer and SOLT Member)

Lee Menzies (Producer, SOLT Member and Bursary Chair)

