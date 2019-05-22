2019 Producer Farm Participants And Speakers Announced

Producer Farm is a joint initiative from Bristol Old Vic Ferment, Coombe Farm Studios, Dance Umbrella, Fuel and In Between Time. Now in its fourth year, the week-long residency for creative producers returns to Coombe Farm Studios in Dittisham, Devon in June 2019. The programme aims to provide time and space for producers in any field of contemporary performance to consider their current work and future potential.

Previous speakers have included Cesc Casadesus (Mercat de les Flors), Inua Ellams (Poet and Playwright), Jenny Sealy (Graeae), Tania Harrison (Latitude), Craig Hassal (Royal Albert Hall), Magda Osman (Queen Mary University), Selina Thompson & Emma Beverley (Artist and Producer). Participants in previous Producer Farm programmes include Katherine Jewkes (Freelance Curator & Creative Director), Daniel Kok (Cambridge Junction), Lisa Maguire (National Theatre Wales) and Jackie Wylie (National Theatre of Scotland).

Kate McGrath, Director of Fuel, said: It's important now, more than ever, to find ways that producers can build their own resilience and strength in order to be able to open up opportunities for other people, make things happen that might not otherwise be possible, and confront some of the challenges facing the world.

Producer Farm 2019 Participants will be:

Chlo Naldrett Elwood

Chlo Naldrett Elwood is Executive Producer at Bristol Old Vic. She has been Assistant to the Director at Oxford Playhouse, Associate Producer/General Manager at Mark Rubinstein Ltd, Associate Producer for National Theatre Productions on War Horse at the New London Theatre and then General Manager for One Man, Two Guvnors.

Nancy Galant

Nancy started working for Nuit Blanche Brussels as producer in 2010 and has been coordinating the event since 2014. She sees art as a way to address social and political issues. Her main interests focus on site-specific and participatory projects, and on how to question the public realm through art.

Christine Grimwood

Christine began working in contemporary dance in 1994, as PA to the Artistic Director, Dance City. She became an independent Freelance Producer in 2002 before taking up a full-time post with balletLORENT as Executive Producer in 2004. She has assisted balletLORENT through many transitional periods of development from a small to large-scale touring company.

Henriette Kassay Schuster

Henriette is a Creative Producer, multi-disciplinary artist and academic who has worked extensively across arts festivals in Australia and Germany. With a background in writing for radio feature, tertiary teaching and her own creative practice in the performing and visual arts, Henriette is a passionate investigator and communicator of ideas.

Bryony McIntyre

Bryony McIntyre is a founding co-director of Arika (www.arika.org.uk) a political arts organisation concerned with celebrating and supporting connections between artistic production and social change. She is particularly interested the practice of hosting: how artistic, philosophical and political desires and struggles are mutually manifested in social spaces and experiences.

Jocelyn S. Mills

Jocelyn is Studio Producer at Kaleider. She leads on hosting and supporting a Resident Community of creative individuals and companies, and produces the company's international touring work. Jocelyn's background is in theatre, education and engagement. She trained at El Centro de Estudios Esc nicos de Andaluc a, and Arts Club Theatre Company, Vancouver, Canada.

Michelle Rocha

Michelle is the Producer (Music and Outdoor) of the West Kowloon Cultural District (HK). Previously, she worked at the Wales Millennium Centre for the 2012 Olympics, the Hong Kong Dance Company, Lushington/ Live Nation, the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong International Jazz Festival and is a Clore Fellow.

Mayo Rodriguez

Creative cultural activator with a focus on dance, discipline crossover and connection (networking); creative producer, fund manager and performer. Co-Director and Artistic Director of Bestias Danzantes Dance Film Festival; Creative Producer and performer of Jose Vidal & Cia contemporary dance company (Chile).

Jo Verrent

Jo believes that 'different' is delicious not divergent, embedding the belief that diversity adds texture, turning policy into real action. Currently senior producer for Unlimited - the world's largest commissions programme for disabled artists, she also co-runs SYNC (disability / leadership) and makes work such as Take Me to Bed. Jo makes award winning jam.

Jen White

Jen's motivation is to support artists and the creative community with a focus on gender representation. From establishing Glasgow's multi art form venue The Glue Factory to co-curating the Edinburgh International Festival's award-winning music season 'Light on the Shore' her work is across art forms working with communities to create engaging programmes of work.

Producer Farm 2019 speakers will include:

Matthew Austin

Matthew's career started as a member of the performance company The Special Guests, who met while studying at Bristol University and worked together for seven years. During this time he also developed a career as a marketer and producer. He started working with Kate while they were both at Bristol Old Vic, and has worked on Mayfest since 2004, whilst also producing and marketing for a range of organisations nationally. In 2010 he was one of the Cultural Leadership Programme's Peach Placements, working with Fuel Theatre as Audiences Associate. He established MAYK with Kate in 2011. He sits on the board of Camden People's Theatre and is a Resident Tutor on UK Theatre's Essentials of Marketing Course.

Pelin Basaran

Pelin Basaran is a curator and producer with an extensive experience of developing and delivering high-profile contemporary performance projects across Europe. She is currently working as programme manager at Contact, Manchester. She founded and worked as director of PARC which supported artistic creation and the presentation of the contemporary performance in Turkey. She also founded and worked as the researcher and co-director of the project Siyah Bant-Freedom of Expression in the Arts in Turkey.

Dan Canham

Dan Canham is a contemporary performance maker and choreographer. Central to his work lies an exploration that puts those performing and the felt experience of real human stories at its heart. As movement director Dan has worked with Sally Cookson at the National Theatre, Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, Tobacco Factory and Rose Theatre Kingston, as well as work with Verity Standen, Idle Motion, Aga Blonska & Tassos Stevens.

Dan has previously worked as a performer for Kneehigh Theatre, DV8 Physical Theatre, Punchdrunk & Fabulous Beast among other companies. He draws a lot of inspiration from work outside of the UK and is open to collaborative possibilities within the UK and beyond.

Rob Hopkins

Rob Hopkins is a cofounder of Transition Town Totnes and Transition Network, and the author of The Power of Just Doing Stuff, The Transition Handbook, and The Transition Companion. In 2012, he was voted one of the Independent's top 100 environmentalists and was on Nesta and the Observer's list of Britain's 50 New Radicals. Hopkins has also appeared on BBC Radio 4's Four Thought and A Good Read, in the French film phenomenon Demain and its sequel Apres Demain, and has spoken at TEDGlobal and three TEDx events he is currently completing his new book Imagination taking Power. The terms 'transition town', 'transition initiative' and 'transition model' refer to grassroot community projects that aim to increase self-sufficiency to reduce the potential effects of peak oil, climate destruction, and economic instability. Rob is currently working on the book, From What Is to What If: unleashing the power of imagination to create the future we want, to be published by Chelsea Green Publishing in early October.

Alex Mecklenburg

Alex is a certified and experienced business coach. After a successful career of 20+ years in the creative industries, Alex decided to leverage all of her experiences, knock-backs, bounce-backs and learnings and focus on helping others to shape their own professional journeys. She is working with professionals, leaders, CEOs and boards of organisations who are all looking to break through their own perception bubble and help them to explore how to lead successful, resilient and responsible professional lives in a world of perpetual change. Alex is also the co-founder of Truth&Spectacle, a creative business consultancy who work with organisations to examine their organisational truth and how this translates across everything they create to stay authentic whilst growing. Alex is also an associate at the Digital Think Tank Doteveryone, a fellow of the RSA, and storyteller in residence at SIX, the Global Social Innovation Exchange.

Rachel Nelkin

Head of Creative Programmes at the Albany Theatre, leading the multi artform artistic and engagement programme, including the main house artistic programme at 3 performance spaces: The Albany, Canada Water Cultural Space and the Deptford Lounge. Leading a team of producers, managing the youth and community engagement and participation programme including the award winning Meet Me at the Albany project. Management of the community garden and food growing/sustainability programme. Participation in wider national & international networks including Future Arts Centres initiative & Circulate. Previously worked as a senior producer at Roundhouse and relationship manager at Arts council and other funding related roles with PRS, Creative Scotland and BBC.

Geetie Singh-Watson

Geetie Singh is an award-winning entrepreneur who opened Britain's first organic gastropub, the Duke of Cambridge, in north London. Geetie grew up on a commune in the Midlands, where she was taught from an early age to be aware of the impact we each make on the world around us. In 1998 she opened The Duke of Cambridge the UK's first organic gastropub. The Duke has been an outstanding success, having won many awards. Geetie herself has won a few awards too along the way, including Business Woman of the Year, and an MBE in 2009, for Services to the Organic Pub Trade. She is an active campaigner and firmly believes businesses and individuals must act responsibly and be led by their values. Geetie has been a Trustee of the Soil Association, People Tree Foundation, London Remade, London Food Board, Women's Enterprise Council and The Council of Food Policy Advisors.

Kate Yedigaroff

Kate is a theatre producer with a specialism in developing new work. After graduating with a degree in theatre, film and television she co-founded a theatre company in Bristol and in Oxford and made work with them as a performer and devisor before her first job at Bristol Old Vic where Mayfest was born. Alongside supporting and developing the early incarnations of Mayfest, Kate was the inaugural Creative producer for Physical and Visual Theatre with Theatre Bristol and went on to work freelance as a producer with a number of independent artists. Back at the Bristol Old Vic, Kate was employed as Programme Producer with a lead on the Studio. Latterly Kate was the founding producer of Bristol Ferment, the Old Vic's Artist development programme and then MAYK was made, and here we are.





