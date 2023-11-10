Broadway Rose Presents A Heart-Warming Holiday Musical Revue HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Broadway Rose Theatre Company presents Home for the Holidays, a festive new holiday musical revue jam-packed with classic Christmas tunes and modern hits. Preview performance is Wednesday, November 22, with opening night on Friday, November 24, and performances continuing through December 23.

Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A post-show talkback will be hosted at the Saturday matinee on December 2; audio description is available at the Saturday matinee on December 16. Performances are held at the Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

In this lighthearted revue from creators of Your Holiday Hit Parade and It Happened One Christmas, passengers bussing home to Chicago for the holidays find themselves stuck in Iowa when a blizzard shuts down the highway. Forced to spend the night before Christmas Eve at a deserted bus depot, they make the best of a bleak situation with stories and songs while they wait out the storm together. Home for the Holidays is the perfect festive pick-me-up for weary travelers, Christmas revelers, or anyone seeking a hefty dose of Yuletide cheer.

Written by Dan Murphy and Rick Lewis with vocal arrangements by Rick Lewis, Home for the Holidays is directed and choreographed by Dan Murphy with musical direction by Wendy Vece. Scenic design by Bryan Boyd with lighting design by Phil McBeth, and costume design by Allie Schluchter-Cox. Properties design by Sam Manilla and sound design by Brian Karl Moen, with Seth Renne as production manager, Raef Wheaton as technical director, and Jessica Junor as production stage manager.

The cast includes Charles Cook, Chad Craner, Aurora C. Gooch, Annie Kaiser, Andrew Maldarelli, and Abby Murray Vachon.

Tickets are priced from $30 to $52 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Two $5 tickets are available for each Oregon Trail Card holder for this performance through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit Click Here, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.