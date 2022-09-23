Young People's Theatre Reveals Historic Renovations At Unveiling Ceremony

Young People's Theatre (YPT) launched the next era in the company's 57-year history with the unveiling of its $13.5 million Room for Imagination expansion project. More than 10 years in the making, this ambitious project includes both renovations at its renowned Heritage venue, as well as a brand new facility across the street at 161 Frederick Street - YPT 161 Studios. YPT now anchors the corner of Front and Frederick streets in downtown Toronto with two buildings united in vision, creating Canada's largest state-of-the-art theatre complex for young people.

At a celebration thanking donors and funders, YPT Executive Director Nancy Webster, Artistic Director Herbie Barnes and YPT Board Co-Chair David Scandiffio recognized all who have contributed to this important milestone. Special guests included award-winning actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience) and his two sons, who have a special history with YPT. Indigenous drummers Gabe Gaudet and Nathan Roy performed a traditional Honour song as the theatre doors opened and guests explored the revitalized spaces.

"Today we open our doors with a beautiful new accessible facility that will serve both our audiences and our artists," said Nancy Webster. "A community of people have come together to make this transformation possible, to launch a new era for YPT."

This long-anticipated improvement will allow YPT to fully serve the 150,000 young people who participate annually.

"First and foremost for me are the young people we serve," said Herbie Barnes. "When you consider what the last few years have been like for our young people, my strongest commitment at this time is to bring back joy in these new spaces - the joy of creation, the joy of imagination. And now we have room for it."

The theatre will open its doors to the public on October 6 with the world premiere of Herbie Barnes' epic Indigenous tale, Bentboy - told through movement, dance and song.

Room for Imagination major donors and funders include: The Slaight Family, the Metcalf Foundation in honour of Johanna Metcalf, The Dalglish Family Foundation through its support of YPT's education and outreach programs, Bank of Montreal, TD Bank Group, CIBC Foundation, The Brown Guzman Family, The Scandiffio Family, the Kingfisher Foundation, CIBC Mellon and the Government of Canada. YPT is thrilled to recognize a Room for Imagination leadership gift from The Slaight Family, with the renaming of the company's Mainstage to the Ada Slaight Stage.

KOHN SHNIER architects and Flat Iron Building Group were responsible for the transformation of YPT's public and artistic spaces, including:

Â· Enhanced accessibility features throughout the theatre building;

Â· Spacious lobby areas doubled in size;

Â· Redesigned box office and concession spaces, both accessible and with touch-free patron features;

Â· Additional physical accessibility in the orchestra of YPT's Mainstage;

Â· Expansions and upgrades to backstage areas and dressing rooms, including barrier-free features to better accommodate artists with varying abilities;

Â· Larger props, set-building and scenic painting workshops;

Â· Upgraded theatrical equipment, vastly reducing YPT's environmental footprint; and

Â· Brand new art installations at each level of the theatre.

Across the street at YPT 161 Studios, an additional 12,000 square feet features purpose-built spaces for YPT's ever-expanding education initiatives, community programs and Drama School, including:

Â· Three accessible studio/classrooms and barrier-free washrooms;

Â· A Mainstage-size TD Rehearsal Hall;

Â· An expanded BMO Costume Shop with natural light;

Â· Administrative offices;

Â· Rental spaces serving the wider community;

Â· A street-level cafÃ©, currently leased, providing rental income.