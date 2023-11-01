XANADU at Scarborough Music Theatre

The Tony Award nominated, hilarious musical adventure hits the Toronto stage!

Xanadu, the campy, feel good musical about following your dreams, is based on the cult classic film starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, with musical hits by Electric Light Orchestra.



Presented by Scarborough Music Theatre: experience our out of this world 23/24 season!



SCARBOROUGH Village Theatre - 3600 Kingston Road

The theatre is walking distance from Eglinton GO, and has free parking.



November 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17, 2023 at 8pm

November 5, 12 and 18, 2023 at 2pm

Tickets ($30/$27/$23)

smt-theatre.com or call 416-267-9292

