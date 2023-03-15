World Premiere Of INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A NEW MUSICAL to Open at Theatre Myth Collective in May

Theatre Myth Collective will present the world premiere production of Inge(new) - In search of a musical, presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto, May 25 - June 4, 2023. Inge(new) - In search of a musical features a Book/Additional Lyrics by Evan Tsitsias, Music by Rosalind Mills (Global, CityTV. OMNI, MenTV, Prime and CBC), Lyrics by Alexis Diamond (Governor General Award Nominee) and Additional Music/Lyrics by Julia Appleton (Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriter's Project). The production will be directed by Evan Tsitsias and star Tracy Michailidis, Astrid Van Wieren, Cory O'Brien and Elora Joy Sarmiento for 12 performances only.

Does art imitate life or does life imitate art? On the eve of her 40th birthday, Bridget finds herself at an audition with no available role for her. In come 3 other auditionees and together they must navigate their way through where past and present collide in absurd and mysterious ways in a "No Exit" meets "Six Characters in search of an Author" meta theatrical world. The piece interrogates ageism, misogyny, gender roles, internal programming, and more as it deconstructs musical theatre tropes while playing with form and structure. All coated and coded in musical theatre comedy!

Theatre Myth Collective World Premiere Inge(new) - In search of a musical Onstage May 25 - June 4th, 2023 at Red Sandcastle Theatre - 922 Queen Street East, Toronto

Tickets: General Admission $27 Advance / $32 At the Door

Student/Arts Worker: $20 Advance + At the Door (limited availability)

redsandcastletheatre.com/tickets

Tuesdays - Saturdays 8:00PM Showtime Saturday -Sundays 2:30PM Matinee

*Doors open 30 minutes before showtime; 90 minutes, no intermission

Masking is mandatory in the theatre

About the Cast and Creatives

Tracy Michailidis (Bridget) won the 2018 Dora Award for her performance in Life After and was nominated for a Dora for Kiss of the Spider Woman and Into the Woods. She's performed on Broadway, US National Tours and performed in Indecent for Studio 180/Mirvish. Astrid Van Wieren (Gertrude) was part of the original Come From Away company from its first full production at La Jolla Playhouse to its final performance on Broadway. She was nominated for both a Helen Hayes Award (Washington, DC) and a Dora (Toronto) for her work as Beulah & others. Other credits include Belles Soeurs: The Musical (Segal/Montreal & National Arts Centre); Baal - Rock 'N Roll Play (Mercury) and The Colony of Unrequited Dreams (Artistic Fraud). Her performance in This Wide Night earned her a Dora award. Astrid hosted the Dora Awards in 2018. She starred in the award-winning indie feature The River You Step In. Cory O'Brien (Max) played 'Oz Fudge' in the Canadian cast of Come From Away since 2017. Other credits include Disney's Mary Poppins (1st Nat'l Tour), Teatro Proscenium's world premiere Souzatska ,Cats at the Panasonic (Dora Nominated), and the world premiere of The Lord of The Rings for Mirvish. Cory spent 7 seasons at the Stratford Festival has appeared in Mayday, Hot Zone, Mayor of Kingstown, and the feature film The Silence starring Stanley Tucci. Elora Joy Sarmiento (Joy) is a recent graduate of the Bachelor of Musical Theatre Program between St. Lawrence College and Queen's University. Her past credits include Cinder-Ellie! (Tweed & Co.), Disenchanted, and 9 to 5! (Stephenville Festival).

Leading the team is Evan Tsitsias (Director), who has worked internationally as a theatre creator. He was nominated for a Dora Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Kiss of the Spider Woman with Eclipse Theatre Company, of which he was the former and Founding Artistic Director. He's directed for Musical Stage Company, Impact Festival, Angelwalk, Summerworks, Houston Grand Opera, TUTS, Next Stage and more. His short film Bagged, aired on the CBC, WIFT, DC Shorts and NSI. He is the Artistic Director of Directors Lab North and has spent the past 9 years working at Theatre Under the Stars in Houston. His book, The Directors Lab was published by Playwrights Canada Press and his new book, This is Beyond (co-editor) will be released by the Press later this year.

The Musical Director is Kieren MacMillan, a Toronto-based MD and composer who's musical dramas have been awarded Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Production for Young Audiences (NOW Magazine), Top Ten Concerts in Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 2006 and 2008), and a Total Theatre Award nomination (Total Theatre Edinburgh). Jen Cohen (Dora Nominee/Siminovitch Prize Nominee) joins the incredible team as Choreographer along with Rachel Shaen as Lighting Designer, Zita Nyarady as Assistant Director, Annasofie Jakobsen as Stage Manager and Lauren Welchner as Co-Producer.