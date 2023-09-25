White Mills Theatre Co. Presents Edgar Allan Poe's TALES OF THE GROTESQUE

Experience an immersive adaptation of Poe's haunting tales.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

White Mills Theatre Co. Presents Edgar Allan Poe's TALES OF THE GROTESQUE

White Mills Theatre Co. Presents Edgar Allan Poe's TALES OF THE GROTESQUE

Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, over many a quaint and curious volume of forgotten lore—while I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, as of some one gently rapping, rapping at my chamber door. “'Tis some visitor,” I muttered, “tapping at my chamber door—only this and nothing more.”

 

In this haunting adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, join the visitors of the melancholy House of Usher on a candlelit journey into the macabre. Despite their apprehensions, a stubborn doctor, a resentful medium, and a murderer attend the funeral of an eccentric recluse—only to question the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. As they begin to outstay their welcome, they uncover evidence of a connection between their disturbing pasts and the sinister presence stalking their every move. With their secrets exposed, they must be willing to summon their ghosts to survive the supernatural forces at work, and confront the meddlesome housekeeper who knows more than she claims. An immersive horror opera, Tales of the Grotesque invites visitors to explore Victorian Toronto through the eyes of literature's most twisted author, and come tapping at the door to the unknown …

 

From the imaginative team behind Spadina Museum's sold-out immersive operas, A Christmas Carol (2019) and The Medium (2018), comes this highly anticipated site-specific theatre experience. Harnessing verbatim text, movement, opera and live instrumentation, Tales of the Grotesque explores Poe's most disturbed characters, including Roderick and Madeline Usher, Annabel Lee, Lenore, Morella, and the iconic raven. Set within the sprawling halls of Toronto's oldest surviving building, the production is sure to awaken the macabre in us all. Come be immersed in the grotesque world of Edgar Allan Poe, and partake in the experience audiences are calling “bewitching”, “innovative”, and “exquisite”.  

 

White Mills Theatre Co. and Campbell House Museum present Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of the Grotesque

Adaptation by Brandon White

Musical direction by Shannon Mills

Featuring Rob Carruthers, Michelle Danese, Aleksandar Gajic, Rae Gallimore, Scott Garland, Shelby Handley, Austin Larusson, Breanna Maloney, E.C. Mazur, Rachel Miller, Shannon Mills, Nolan Rush, Barb Scheffler, Spencer Schunk, Jonas Trottier, Felicia Valenti, and Michael Williamson

Performing from Oct. 18th- Nov.4th, 2023

 

Location:

Campbell House Museum

160 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON

M5H 3H3

 

Performance Dates:

October 18th, 7:30 p.m.

October 20th, 7:30 p.m.

October 21st, 7:30 p.m.

October 22nd, 7:30 p.m.

October 25th, 7:30 p.m.

October 27th, 7:30 p.m.

October 28th, 7:30 p.m. 

October 29th, 7:30 p.m.

October 31st, 7:30 p.m.

November 1st, 7:30 p.m.

November 3rd, 7:30 p.m. 

November 4th, 7:30 p.m.

 

Tickets on sale as of Sept. 18th, 2023. Purchase online at  Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Next Stage Festival Photo
SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Next Stage Festival

After touring internationally across Europe, the UK and Australia, including a critically-acclaimed run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, Something In The Water makes its Toronto debut from October 18-29, 2023 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre as part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

2
AINT TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Returns to Toronto This Decem Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Returns to Toronto This December

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will return to Toronto this December! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here.

3
Harbourfront Centre Launches 2023/24 Torque Season with Canadian Premiere of Fouad Boussou Photo
Harbourfront Centre Launches 2023/24 Torque Season with Canadian Premiere of Fouad Boussouf's NASS

Torque, Harbourfront Centre’s esteemed international contemporary dance series, celebrates the launch of its fifth season with an electrifying line-up of international and Canadian choreographers. Learn more about the upcoming performance and how to get tickets here!

4
Dream Serenade 2023 Lineup Set For Massey Hall Photo
Dream Serenade 2023 Lineup Set For Massey Hall

Massey Hall Presents the Dream Serenade 2023 concert next month. Find out who will be performing at this year's event.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Calendar Girls
Oshawa Little Theatre (9/28-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
Bluma Appel Theatre (12/06-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Demonic Divas of Comedy @ Sweet Action Theatre
Sweet Action Theatre (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doc Wuthergloom’s Here There Be Monsters
Red Sandcastle Theatre (10/25-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jake's Gift
The Rose Studio (11/09-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bremen Town
Buddies in Bad Time (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Peter Rabbit Tale
Wychwood Theatre (9/30-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You