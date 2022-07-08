Waterloo Soul Singer Joni Nehrita Launches New Performing Songwriter Series

'Sounds Good to Me' is a brand-new performing songwriter series conceived and hosted by long-time K-W music veteran Jack Cooper. The first show features Joni NehRita and takes place at Waterloo's K-W Little Theatre on Friday July 8th starting at 8 pm. The series intends to showcase performers of mostly original music over a diverse array of performing voices, styles, and genres in an intimate performance space. Tickets for the first show are available to purchase through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/joni-nehrita-tickets-338987690307

Joni NehRita, who launches the series at KWLT, is a highly-acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, self-produced singer/songwriter & arranger with a gift for writing infectious, well-crafted songs that are deeply personal. The Jamaican-Canadian artist writes songs that explore themes of universal love, social justice and cultivating imagination and compassion. Her 4th full length album, 'Love & Protest' is a blend of soul, jazz & Afro-Latin/Caribbean grooves and was written, produced and mixed entirely by NehRita.

Series founder and curator Jack Cooper is drawn to performers of their own material who excite him with their ideas, creativity of expression, and passion in articulating their musical vision. Recognizing the subjectiveness of this approach is acknowledged through the arch naming of the series, 'Sounds Good to Me'. K-W Little Theatre has long been treasured as an intimate performing space in the heart of Uptown Waterloo by performers and audience alike and is seen by Cooper as the idea venue for showcasing compelling performances.