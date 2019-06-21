Video: Interviews With The Cast of MICE AT CENTRE ICE

Part of KidsFringeFest, George Ignatieff Theatre, 15 Devonshire Place, Mice at Centre Ice, July 3-13, was first a children's book, then a cartoon, then a play - now - here for the first time are the candid interviews.

In the play plucky mouse Benny the Bullet and fellow Mouse Hockey Leaguers challenge the Rink Rats for the Cheddar Cup. Go behind the scenes here to see how the characters really think, as Benny the Bullet and others share the inside stories. Peppy is very hungry. Scarface? Pretty scary.

Video Credit: Doug Lenz





