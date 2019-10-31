Vancouver Opera General Director Kim Gaynor Steps Down Over 'Divergence Of Opinion'

Vancouver Opera (VO) Board Chair, Bill Maclagan, Q.C., announced today that current Vancouver Opera General Director, Kim Gaynor, is stepping down from her role as of November 1, 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Vancouver Opera Board Chair Bill Maclagan said, "The Board of the Vancouver Opera wishes to thank Kim for her valued contributions to the Vancouver Opera over the last 3.5 years and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours. We at Vancouver Opera are excited about our first class opera program and that will continue.

We are also excited about continuing to develop and expand our many community engagement and educational initiatives. The board is committed to finding a sound business model to support these activities and the organization's future growth. We have great confidence in Tom, our senior management team and all of our employees.". Kim Gaynor was recruited in the spring of 2016 and joined the company in September of that year.

One of her principal mandates at VO was to manage the transition from a "stagione" (season) operating model to a festival model, which she did with remarkable success despite the ever present financial pressures facing the VO, as with most cultural institutions. The organization was facing financial and organizational challenges which motivated the decision to move to a new business model.

Asked about the decision, General Director Kim Gaynor replied that discussions with the board of directors over the past several months have revealed a divergence of opinion regarding the future growth of the company. Gaynor said "I am extremely proud of the work I have accomplished during my 3.5 years with the company. The artistic quality on the stage and in the pit is remarkable.

So, while the board and I came to the mutual decision that it was best to part ways at this time, I wanted to wish the Vancouver Opera and its donors, staff, artists and volunteers the very best into the future. They are a wonderfully dedicated and committed group of people and they, along with everyone else in Vancouver, deserve a first-class opera company.".

Vancouver Opera is one of the preeminent performing arts organizations in the country and the largest professional opera company in Western Canada. Regarded worldwide for its artistic excellence on stage, leading education programs and innovative community collaborations, Vancouver Opera creates extraordinary experiences that inspire and entertain our audiences. Visit www.vancouveropera.ca to learn more.





