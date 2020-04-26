Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch a Live Q&A With the Cast of Stratford Festival's KING LEAR

Article Pixel Apr. 26, 2020  

Members of the cast of the Stratford Festival's film of King Lear joined forces for a virtual live Q&A.

Watch the video below!

King Lear is now available to stream here.

An aging monarch resolves to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, with consequences he little expects. His reason shattered in the storm of violent emotion that ensues, with his very life hanging in the balance, Lear loses everything that has defined him as a king - and thereby discovers the essence of his own humanity.

VIDEO: Watch a Live Q&A With the Cast of Stratford Festival's KING LEAR
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'A Spoonful of Clorox' MARY POPPINS Parody
  • VIDEO: SIX Cast Members Worldwide Perform 'Ex-Wives' From Home
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Gives Stephen Colbert A Tour of His Showbiz Memorabilia
  • VIDEO: Andrea McArdle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson & More Unite to Sing 'Tomorrow'