VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company

Single tickets go on sale August 28th.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Beethoven’s FIDELIO returns to the COC for the first time in 15 years in a new production directed by Matthew Ozawa. Will justice and freedom prevail against tyranny and corruption?

Beethoven’s only opera follows the story of Leonore, a woman who disguises herself as a man to go undercover into the very prison where she suspects her husband is being held as a political prisoner. As she descends deeper into the prison’s cells, she uncovers a sinister plot of abuse and oppression.

Acclaimed director Matthew Ozawa transports the action to a modern-day prison facility, reminding viewers that Beethoven’s warnings in Fidelio—about power, corruption, and tyranny—remain as relevant today as they were 200 years ago, while crystallizing the composer’s vision for justice and freedom.

Cast and Creative Team

Conductor: Johannes Debus
Director: Matthew Ozawa
Set and Projections Designer: Alexander Nichols
Costume Designer: Jessica Jahn
Lighting Designer: Justin A. Partier
Price Family Chorus Master: Sandra Horst

Leonore: Miina-Liisa Värelä
Florestan: Clay Hilley
Rocco: Dimitry Ivashchenko 
Marzelline: Anna-Sophie Neher
Jaquino: Josh Lovell
Don Pizarro: Johannes Martin Kränzle
Don Fernando: Sava Vemić

With the COC Orchestra and Chorus

A production from San Francisco Opera
 







