VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company

Single tickets go on sale August 28th.
POPULAR
Beethoven’s FIDELIO returns to the COC for the first time in 15 years in a new production directed by Matthew Ozawa. Will justice and freedom prevail against tyranny and corruption?
Beethoven’s only opera follows the story of Leonore, a woman who disguises herself as a man to go undercover into the very prison where she suspects her husband is being held as a political prisoner. As she descends deeper into the prison’s cells, she uncovers a sinister plot of abuse and oppression.
Acclaimed director Matthew Ozawa transports the action to a modern-day prison facility, reminding viewers that Beethoven’s warnings in Fidelio—about power, corruption, and tyranny—remain as relevant today as they were 200 years ago, while crystallizing the composer’s vision for justice and freedom.
Conductor: Johannes Debus
Director: Matthew Ozawa
Set and Projections Designer: Alexander Nichols
Costume Designer: Jessica Jahn
Lighting Designer: Justin A. Partier
Price Family Chorus Master: Sandra Horst
Leonore: Miina-Liisa Värelä
Florestan: Clay Hilley
Rocco: Dimitry Ivashchenko
Marzelline: Anna-Sophie Neher
Jaquino: Josh Lovell
Don Pizarro: Johannes Martin Kränzle
Don Fernando: Sava Vemić
With the COC Orchestra and Chorus
A production from San Francisco Opera
Videos
|The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
|Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
|Inspirato Festival – Staged Play Readings
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
|Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
King's Wharf Theatre (8/10-9/03)
|Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
|The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
|Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
|I ❤️ Toronto
The Second City (8/17-11/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You